'Keep the fire burning': NAIDOC Week march makes its way down Baylis Street

Grey clouds and the threat of rain couldn't dampen NAIDOC week celebrations, as around 200 people marched down Wagga's main street on Monday morning.
This year's theme is "Keep the fire burning, blak, loud and proud", with marchers walking down Baylis Street from the Morgan Street intersection bound for the Civic Centre forecourt for speeches, a smoking ceremony and flag raising.
Uncle Hewitt Whyman began the smoking ceremony as the marchers arrived at the forecourt, inviting the crowd to come forward and participate in the smoking.
"Cleansing smoke was used for many reasons back in the day ... it goes on at births, sorry business, initiations, marriages, smoking is used for all of those," Uncle Whyman said.
"It tells you when a community is sick, it tells you when a community is well, the white smoke today, it's wellness."
Aunty Isabel Reid, the oldest living survivor of the stolen generations, delivered the welcome to country after the smoking ceremony.
"Our nation's story did not begin with European contact in 1770, the very first footprints on this continent were these belonging to First Nations people, my people, my ancestors," Aunty Reid said.
"NAIDOC Week 2024 invites all Australians to embrace the strength and achievements of our First Nations community.
"Go out this week and every day, being black and proud and loud."
Aunty Cheryl Penrith attended the march and reflected on this year's theme, which is all about the older generations supporting the youth.
"It takes me back to my grandmother who kept the fire burning by telling stories and giving advice," Aunty Penrith said.
"When we talk about keeping the fire burning, I think it's about being consistent, being supportive and just standing there with them and knowing that you're going to be there to fan their fire.
"For Wiradjuri people, a really important value is yindyamarra, which is respect, respect for yourself, respect for others and respect for country... what a fantastic world and what a beautiful big fire we could build if we all practice yindyamarra."
The ceremony concluded with the raising of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags from local high school students.
More NAIDOC celebrations are planned throughout the week. For a full rundown of the week's events visit the Wagga City Council website.
