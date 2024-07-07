Four sin bins switch momentum back and forth in Harris Park try-fest

After 14 tries and four sin bins, in the finish only two points separated the Southcity and Junee.
However after scoring their lone win so far this season over the Bulls in round three, the Diesels just fell short of repeating the dose at Harris Park on Sunday.
Instead it was Southcity who prevailed in a dramatic clash.
Captain Kyle McCarthy was relieved to hold on for a 36-34 victory.
"It was a hard game to be a part of as it was back and forth with errors galore but thank God we got the result," McCarthy said.
"We do good things and I don't know if we get ahead of ourselves but it seems to backfire week-in, week-out.
"We play good footy but can't seem to continue it and I don't know if it is a maturity thing or an inexperienced thing but it's happening quite a bit and it's quite frustrating."
Only three of Southcity's 11 games have been decided by more than 10 points.
Two of those are losses to Albury but they hit back from last week's 14-point defeat to stay two points clear of the Thunder in fifth spot.
In the finish McCarthy's goal kicking proved the difference.
While it wasn't a stellar display with the boot from the Bulls hooker, his four conversions to Junee's three was just enough to claim an important two points and keep the Bulls a win clear in the finals race.
It was a game of big momentum swings, which threatened to boil over on a number of different occasions.
Southcity fired out of the blocks with two tries in the first 10 minutes.
However Junee struck back to level things after 18 minutes with a try to Connor McCauley before Tim Crellin kicked a penalty goal.
There was another quick response when Josh Siegwalt scored the first of his two tries.
However it was Junee who went into the break with a 16-14 lead after two tries in the final three minutes of the first half.
With Southcity coach Cleve McGhie and Junee winger Jese Wainbuli in the sin bin, Damian Willis took advantage to score his first try before Daniel Foley swooped on a second kick of the last play of the half to give the Diesels the lead.
It was short lived, as 28 seconds into the second half Trey Charles crossed for his second only for Junee to hit back when Cooper Wright scored in the corner four minutes later.
The Diesels extended their lead when Chase Bernard just got the ball down two minutes after the sin binning of Southcity centre Campbell Lyons.
It was the first of two dismissals for dissent as just when Junee were looking to go on with things leading 26-18 on right on the attack they lost five-eighth James Strickland for 10 minutes.
Southcity scored three times when Strickland was in the sheds with successive tries to Seb Rodet and Rhys Weldon before Siegwalt kicked ahead for himself twice for the Bulls to lead 36-26 with less than 10 minutes to play.
Junee still wasn't done with and closed the gap when Willis scored off a Bernard flick pass.
Minutes later Wainbuli scored in the corner giving Tim Crellin a chance to level things.
However when his sideline conversion attempt was waved away it left the Diesels needing to score again.
They had a couple of plays but Southcity were able to hold on.
Junee captain-coach Daniel Foley was left to rue his discipline despite putting in their most complete performance of the season.
"I was pleased with the effort but it's disappointing to be in front and had the upper hand halfway through the second half but our poor discipline really let us down again," Foley said.
"It's sort of been the story of our season but I was pleased we came out in the second half and actually had a crack as we've been thereabouts in the last four or five games and not been able to come out of the sheds at half-time.
"I thought we did that but just let ourselves down with our discipline."
Junee are looking to respond when they host Tumut on Saturday while the Bulls have the bye before tackling the Blues at Harris Park on July 21.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.