Hawks earn come-back draw to hold onto ladder spot, Magpies add two points

East Wagga has fought back from a 12-goal deficit to draw with reigning premiers Temora.
After letting the Kangaroos in with consecutive errors too many times, the Hawks turned their luck around to fight back and earn the 37-all draw.
While happy to have come back, playing coach Claudia Barton said the game highlighted little mistakes they are making as a team.
Having seen them nearly cause them to lose, she said they'll be focusing on ironing them out before finals.
"We kept our heads up really well," Barton said.
"We had to just keep at it and not lose our heads or anything, just keep consistent, keep our centres where we could and capitalise on any errors that they happened to make and I think the girls did that."
Holly Nelson at centre was key in keeping the Hawks from allowing the scoreline to slip even further.
Keeping a calm head through the mid-court, her presence was felt across the thirds when the side needed to mount their comeback.
But a team effort was required to fight back and Barton said Merrae Argus and Maeve Jackson all stood up to the task too.
Now deep into the second round of games Barton said the biggest lesson from today is that when they believe in themselves they can play top quality netball.
Now second on the ladder they haven't got there simply by chance.
"I think it just goes to show that we are up there," Barton said.
"We just need to have that confidence in ourselves to be able to back ourselves and believe that we deserve to be there.
"I think the girls are starting to really gel together and I think that's really important coming towards the end of the season, we're starting to gel probably at the right time of the season
"We've been chopping and changing a few players here and there so it is really important that we do start to come together towards the end, and as we start to lock in players, now it's really important to start ironing out the ifs and buts.
"So far, so good, the girls are on track, we're doing well."
The Rock-Yerong Creek returned to the winners circle with a big win over Marrar at their club day on Sunday.
The Magpies welcomed their seniors and juniors home for the day, with A grade playing coach Caren Hugo saying it made the win even sweeter.
"We had all our juniors playing today and it was just nice, a real nice club feeling out here today," Hugo said.
While winning is always sweet, the shooter said it was an enjoyable game on court regardless of the scoreline.
Players were in good head spaces and the ball was moving fluidly up and down the court when they had control.
Sophie Coates was brought up from A Reserve for the first time since round two and impressed Hugo in wing attack.
Meanwhile those rotating through wing defence did well to shut down the circle edge and pressure their attackers down court.
"The girls had a really good game today, it was a really fun game actually," she said.
"We were just composed, a lot calmer and our connections worked really well, it was just really nice on court.
"We always get around each other, but today felt good."
Speaking with the side in the lead up to the game, Hugo said they knew that they could win.
Having defeated them earlier in the season, the team spoke about maintaining composure for four quarters.
In recent weeks their last term has been their downfall and Hugo was impressed to see they maintained their intensity for four quarters.
"We really spoke about having some composure and making sure that we're not making those turnovers two or three times in a row, so making sure we're composed and we stay together and stay focused and we don't give them the opportunity to run over the top of us, and the girls did that.
"Marrar came back at us a couple of times today and we really weathered that storm which was good to see."
North Wagga 44 d CSU 24
Northern Jets 61 d Coleambally 17
East Wagga-Kooringal 37 drew Temora 37
The Rock-Yerong Creek 71 d Marrar 59
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.