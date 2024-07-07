The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Olsson shines in return as Lions hit back with massive win over Tigers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 7 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM coach Sam Martyn addresses his side at quarter time during the Lions clash against Wagga Tigers at Ganmain Sportsground. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
GGGM coach Sam Martyn addresses his side at quarter time during the Lions clash against Wagga Tigers at Ganmain Sportsground. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Jacob Olsson kicked three goals in his first senior game of the year as Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong claimed a 118-point win over Wagga Tigers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.