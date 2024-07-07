Olsson shines in return as Lions hit back with massive win over Tigers

Jacob Olsson kicked three goals in his first senior game of the year as Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong claimed a 118-point win over Wagga Tigers.
Having returned through reserve grade at the end of May, Olsson performed well up forward against the Tigers kicking one goal in the first term and another two in the third.
The Lions shared the rewards around up forward as Tom Banuelos, Kirk Mahon, Jack McCaig and Tom Sase also finished with three goals in GGGM's 22.13 (145) to 4.3 (27) victory at Ganmain Sportsground.
The result comes just a day after fellow premiership contenders Collingullie-Wagga claimed a 127-point win over Coolamon.
Lions coach Sam Martyn was happy with the efforts of Olsson in his first senior game of the season.
"Olss was great," Martyn said.
"He just gives you a really big presence down there and it was good too as we had a really good balance of going to him then also we lowered our eyes.
"Because I think at times we can be focused on Olsso and teams catch on to that pretty quickly and get numbers back on him.
"But we were able to use our shorts and I think that was evident when we had five players score three goals.
"It was great to again have a plethora of people hitting the scoreboard."
Matt Hamblin continued his unreal reason and hit the scoreboard with a couple of goals as did Tom Anderson.
The Lions showed their intentions early as they booted seven goals to one in the opening term to take a 40-point lead into quarter time.
That margin was extended to 62 as the teams hit the sheds at halftime and it was out to 89 when the two sides went into the last change at three quarter time.
Six goals to one in the final term then saw the Lions claim an impressive 118-point win over the Tigers.
Martyn was happy to come away with such a significant win on their home deck and he praised the efforts put forward by his side across all four quarters.
"I thought their pressure at times was really good and they really challenged us for periods throughout the game," he said.
"The most pleasing thing was we stuck to our brand of footy for four quarters and kept that scoreboard pressure on.
"What was an improvement especially from that Coolamon game, was in that last quarter when we had the ability to really put them to the sword we went away from what got us in that position.
"Whereas today we just kept playing our role and kept to our structure, we were able to maintain a Ganmain style that we're really proud of.
"It was great to play what you'd call a four-quarter performance."
The Lions have a number of players still on the sidelines including Aaron Proctor, Dan Foley, Jesse Lander and Connor Krebser.
When asked how he's going to fit the quartet back in the side in the coming weeks, Martyn conceded he was unsure exactly how he is going to make it happen.
"It's a great question," he said.
"It's a great problem to have, there's Jethro Peck too who comes back in a couple of weeks and gives us some options in the tall's department.
"Then you've got some of our 17's boys that have played too like Lucas Hatty and Jarv (Pritchett) when he gets better too as I thought he acquitted himself well at first grade level.
"It's a great problem to have, obviously we can't fit them into 21 and hopefully 22 when it comes to finals.
"It's really up to players now just playing to the best of their ability week in week out, because there is going to be pressure from behind."
Full Time
GGGM 7.4 11.8 16.12 22.13 (145)
Wagga Tigers 1.0 2.0 3.1 4.3 (27)
GOALS: GGGM: K.Mahon 3, J.olsson 3, J.McCaig 3, T.Sase 3, T.Banuelos 3, T.Anderson 2, M.Hamblin 2, S.Hamblin 2, J.Powell 1; Wagga Tigers: S.Snelling 2, M.Stephenson 1, T.Flanigan 1
BEST: GGGM: S.Martyn, T.Banuelos, K.Mahon, M.Hamblin, J.Sase, T.Anderson; Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson, S.McNaughton, W.Kirkup, S.Snelling, A.Lyons, X.Heeney
