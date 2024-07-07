Bombers issue timely reminder by holding off ladder leaders in thriller

MARRAR proved they are far from a spent force in this year's Farrer League premiership race just yet with a spirited three-point upset of The Rock-Yerong Creek on Sunday.
The Bombers came to life with a big third quarter and then held off the fast-finishing Magpies to record a 9.12 (66) to 8.15 (63) victory at Victoria Park.
The Magpies took an eight-point lead into the main break after an ugly first half before the Bombers made their run, booting four goals to one in the third term.
When Kieran Emery goalled inside the opening 20 seconds of the final term, Marrar moved 18 points clear.
But the reigning premiers dug deep and closed within a goal twice inside the final five minutes only for the Bombers to hang on.
It was a strong response from Marrar, who were upset themselves by fifth-placed Temora last week.
The Magpies were brave in defeat however, playing with no bench from early in the third term for the second consecutive week.
The final term wasn't without controversy either with Tom Yates appearing to kick a magnificent goal from near the boundary line early in the term, but it was called a touched behind.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was proud of his group's efforts.
"Stoked to come onto their home ground and beat the top of the ladder team, it's a good win and showed real character," Gardner said.
"I guess both teams were testing their depth so that's a good indicator to us on a few things.
"I guess it's a tick of a box and a step in the right direction but there's still plenty more boxes we need to tick moving forward."
Both teams went into the clash undermanned and missing some key personnel and it showed for large parts of the contest.
Marrar chose to take the gamble with some youngsters and it came off.
Lochie Field, a top Group Nine talent with Brothers, came in for his first senior game at Marrar and played on TRYC spearhead James Roberts and restricted him to 1.6 for the day.
The Bombers played 16-year-old Riley Bradshaw as starting ruck and he gave a terrific contest all day, allowing Nick Molkentin to fill the void at centre-half-forward for large parts.
The Bombers also debuted Jimmy Guthrie, while Judd Withers was another teenager to show great signs in the win.
"We debuted two blokes, which is pretty exciting," Gardner said.
"Jimmy Guthrie has been knocking down the door playing twos. He's been our best forward for several weeks so it was a bit of reward for effort there.
"Lochie Field, I've had faith in him since pre-season really, he's a big body, he's strong, he's quick, he's got plenty of determination and he proved that he's ready for this level of footy against one of the best forwards in the comp.
"With Blake (Walker) not playing, we had to start thinking about what we can do moving forward and today was a test of one of those things and putting Roo in the ruck, I knew he would do a good job and that's just threw his determination. He becomes another midfielder as well. Once he rucks, he's straight onto the ball and looking for second and third efforts."
The result has major ramifications on the ladder.
The Magpies remain on top of the table but purely on percentage over East Wagga-Kooringal, with the Bombers just a game further back.
With a big game against the Hawks waiting in six days time, Gardner was not getting too carried away with the win.
"It gives us confidence, particularly in our depth as well," Gardner said.
"But as I mentioned earlier, we need to be very careful to not get too confident from that and make sure we're improving and keep moving forward."
Zach Walgers led the second half comeback for the Bombers and had a big influence in the midfield.
Harry Reynolds and Bryce Mann were brilliant in defence, while Emery kicked the Bombers to victory, finishing with 5.4.
Riley Budd was the Magpies' best in defeat, while Aiden Ridley and Tom Yates did all they could to get TRYC over the line.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 2.4 3.6 7.11 9.12 (66)
TRYC Magpies 3.5 4.8 5.11 8.15 (63)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: K.Emery 5, N.Molkentin 1, C.Bourke 1, Z.Walgers 1, J.Staines 1; TRYC Magpies: H.White 2, J.Brooks 2, T.Yates 1, M.Cummins 1, D.Roberts 1, J.Roberts 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: B.Mann, H.Reynolds, J.Brown, Z.Walgers, J.Staines, L.Field; TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, N.Budd, T.Yates, A.Ridley, M.Flack, J.Kemp.
