Coolamon have just one club on their 'to be beaten' list after this weekend

Coolamon have re-affirmed their position as a top premiership contender with a five goal win over Collingullie-Wagga.
The last time the pair met it was the Demons who finished with a five-goal lead but the tables were turned this time around.
Bringing a full strength squad to Crossroads Oval, there is now just one team the Hoppers haven't defeated this season.
Playing co-coach Sarah Hillier said the win felt like a genuine team effort on the court.
"You always know 'Gullie is going to be a top competitor, they're tracking quite nicely and I definitely think that they might be underdogs in the competition this year, so we were not taking them lightly at all but it's nice to come out with the win," Hillier said.
"This time around was just better off for us, I guess.
"We were at full capacity team-wise this weekend, which was nice, last time we played them we were a few girls short so it was nice to have a full strength team in this weekend against them and actually put the tester on it to see where we're sitting in the competition."
Nailing the basics down court was key for the Hoppers success on the weekend.
Hillier said it's something the team has been working on at training, making sure to put the one percent efforts in to do those basics well, like arms over the ball.
The pressure that created was essential against the Demons.
"We just started really well and we executed all those basics really well all through the court really," she said.
"The defence end, I felt like yesterday they really stood up against their shooting end, obviously Hannah [Finemore] is a huge target for them in there and they did really well on her and shut her down quite well.
"And I think that's about pressure from the outside as well, putting hands over balls outside that circle and through that midcourt, just putting that added pressure coming into that circle.
"So I think it's a full court kind of thing that we played yesterday and I think we played really well as a team, I don't think there was an individual person that stuck out yesterday, we all really stepped up to the mark and really put the pressure on and worked hard for that ball."
Coming into a bye next weekend, the win has given the side a welcomed confidence boost.
Though they didn't experience a huge turnover from last season to this, they did welcome several new players to the fold.
Hillier said as a coach it is always nerve-wracking to bring new players in, unsure how they will fit in with existing players.
"Everyone's just fitting in perfectly and they're there on the weekend having a bit of a laugh before the game and it's really lovely to see friendships off the court as well as on the court," she said.
"I definitely think that's a big indicator in a successful team, if you can be friends off the court, you'll go a long way as a team on the court."
As they've gelled together and found cohesion throughout the season she said this win is another boost for them moving forward.
Knowing they have a tough run into finals, with Griffith and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes back to back ahead of them, this win was well needed and well enjoyed.
"To have a hard fought game and come out on top, it gives that bit of confidence that we're up there and we're a chance.
"[It gives the team] a bit of hope that we do have a good team here and when we do play well and we play four consecutive quarters of netball we come out on top, it's something to get excited about."
Coolamon 45 d Collingullie-Wagga 40
Leeton-Whitton 57 d Turvey Park 41
Wagga Tigers 53 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 42
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes d Narrandera
