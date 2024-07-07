Bulls do club and culture proud with confident win in Indigenous Round

Southcity have had their most successful leaguetag season ever and there are still six rounds to play.
The Bulls notched up their fifth win of the season on Saturday over Junee in a dominant performance.
Forcing errors and defending well, the Bulls prevented the Diesels from completing sets time and time again.
With scores tied up 10-10 at half time, some outstanding final effort tags from Layhnee Kearnes kept the visitors out time and time again.
Meanwhile Bailey Porter's calm head kept the side calm and focused while their opponents became flustered, leading to the 26-10 win.
Annalise Zurbo returned after missing last round and her presence was both felt and appreciated on-field.
Playing coach Montanna Kearnes said the win was extra special both to mark their most successful season and as a celebration of the Indigenous people in their team and club.
NAIDOC Week began on Sunday and the club ran their own Indigenous Round with all grades wearing specially designed jerseys by Wiradyuri/Birapa Birapa/Wemba Wemba artist Alison Simpson.
The story on the jerseys is about family, friends, and community connection, something Kearnes has said is hugely important to the club.
"It was Indigenous Round this week, most of our team are Indigenous so we really turned up and we played for each other and our non-Indigenous players really get around us, so it was special out there today," Kearnes said.
"This is the most points that we've ever racked up in the season, so it's very exciting, the girl's spirits are very high.
"We weren't even really getting numbers at training before but since these wins we have been getting like 16 to 20 girls at training and we've have to sit people out on a weekend, it's so hard but we love it."
A large portion of the club members are Indigenous and Kearnes would love the club to be vocally and visually supporting the community even more frequently.
She also called for Group Nine to host a league-wide Indigenous Round annually.
"Most of our club are Indigenous and I think it's very special to represent them and our culture, I think it's something we need to put out there more, and I think it's something that Group Nine need to make permanent," she said.
The Bulls now have four wins in a row and have a bye next weekend.
Up and about, Kearnes said the team has come a long way this season and isn't done yet.
As the wins have stacked up, their confidence is improving and their drive to be at training and games increases each week.
"It's crazy, we don't look at the bigger picture, we just take it week by week and when we take a week by week, look where it gets us," she said.
"The girls were very excited, the team song was sung really loud, and we go into a bye next week, so that was one of the things that we were taking into the game today was that we really wanted to get the two points to have the bye back us up next week to have a rest and then we'll set our sights on Tumut."
TEMORA 10 d BROTHERS 6
KANGAROOS 46 d GUNDAGAI 0
SOUTHCITY 26 d JUNEE 10
TUMUT 32 d YOUNG 10
