Underdogs topple undefeated reigning premiers in their first win of the year

Wagga United have had an unlikely first win of the 2024 season.
Sitting at the bottom of the ladder going into round 10 they welcomed reigning premiers Hanwood to Rawlings Park for a shock 4-2 win.
Coach Jayden Beattie had been optimistic about his sides capabilities this season and despite the lacklustre first half of the year maintained the scoreboard didn't reflect the strength in his team.
Down 0-1 early in the game, the Crows didn't drop their heads and scored all four of their goals in the second half to earn the win.
Beattie said he was struck by how well the team played and congratulated every individual who took the field.
With no secret ingredient contributing to the win, Beattie hadn't made any changes to the side or game plan going into the game.
Capitalising on their scoring opportunities was the biggest difference.
"I felt like really nothing changed too much from what we've been doing," Beattie said.
"We stuck to our system and our tactics, but I think it was more just we managed to take our chances last night.
"We went down early but up until that point we felt like we were in control so we didn't panic, and we managed to keep chipping away to create those genuine chances and eventually we stuck a couple."
Equalising early in the second half, Beattie said the goal from Hayden Morrison gave them the extra boost to go all the way.
A strong performance from Ryley Mutimer was also noted in his second start for the side.
Meanwhile Jack Mason played one of his best games this year.
After nine games without a result, he said the win was well celebrated on Saturday night.
Beattie said he is proud of the team and the way they've held themselves throughout the entire season.
Adjusting expectations and measures of success as the season has progressed, the young players moving into the top grade side have made a huge difference.
"When you're getting beat week in, week out and you're playing okay but you're not quite getting the results it's easy to lose focus and get demotivated," he said.
"But the group I've got is one of the hardest working groups in the whole competition and they haven't shirked the task.
"Hopefully it does prove to them that we can win games and we can beat good teams.
"It's one of the first times we've knocked Hanwood off in a very long time so it's a big achievement for us but there's still more in store."
With players still fighting for first spot positions within the club, Beattie said it's an exciting prospect for years to come knowing the players are working to make the top grade.
Bringing several under 16s into his senior system this year, the future at Wagga United is bright he said.
Heading into the league bye next weekend, Beattie said niggling injuries will benefit from the rest though it does put a dent in plans to build momentum from here.
"We really made sure we enjoyed it, wins like last night don't happen all the time so we appreciated it as best we could," he said.
"I think we'll enjoy the week off, we're close to getting a few bodies back into the top grade which is good, folks that have been out for weeks on end so that extra week will help."
Across the league Tolland had their first win in a month 2-1 over Leeton United while on the road.
Lake Albert had an easy 5-1 win over Yoogali away and Henwood Park drew 2-2 with South Wagga at Rawlings.
