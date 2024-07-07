A ticket representative of Wagga's diversity brings fresh faces to council

A group which embodies "our diverse multicultural city," the Supporting Diversity wants the whole community to be represented at the 2024 council elections.
The duplication of Gobba Bridge, Keeping the airport in Wagga's hands, along with advocating for improvements and support for cost of living and domestic violence issues, are among the causes at the group's core.
Rory McKenzie has always had a vision of running for council and wants to make Wagga a great place to live.
"We had a great group last time around in 2021, under the banner of Supporting Diversity and Rod Kendall was elected, and this time I really think we have a really good opportunity to get some new faces on council," said Mr McKenzie.
"I guess a collective vision from us all is to have more of a diverse representation on council. I'm a proud Aboriginal man. I've been chairperson of RivMed for the past eight months and have been on that board for two years.
"I think all of us, including myself, have done a lot for our community. We live and work in our community, I run a small business, I'm also a lawyer and I just want to do the very best."
Mr McKenzie will be first on the ticket followed by Samuel Avo, Aunty Gail Manderson, Midya Bari and Anna Gannon.
There are a swarm of issues the group want council to face head on and they having sat down and had an in-depth discussion on some of then
"The duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge is a really key aspect and the future of our airport ... we want to see that remain in the hands of Wagga council rather than it being privatised," said Mr McKenzie.
"We really want to have a vision for Wagga where we have the good infrastructure that brings the major events here and makes the city a great liveable city."
Mr McKenzie, along with second on the ticket Mr Avo, raised a few state and federal topics they would advocate for.
"Our group discusses the impact of advocacy at this local level," said Mr McKenzie.
"We have a serious problem within the community, with cost of living and also domestic violence. Now, these are really state issues and federal issues, but at a local level, we need leaders advocating for change and really being spokespersons, ensuring that we get the best services within our community
"We're really passionate about those those things ... and I think we would just want to do the very best for our community."
Mr Avo said Wagga's demographics has changed in recent years and it was important all aspects of the community was represented.
He also expressed his passion for topics such as renewable energy, and an eagerness to research and learn about issues he does not fully know about.
"I'm absolutely prepared to dig in and find out exactly how [renewable energy] works and how we can ensure that members of our community who are struggling at the moment ... that council can do something," he said.
"It's not entirely the domain of the council, but the council can do something.
"It is very, very important to not only making it accessible for the community but we're also reducing our carbon footprint."
Aunty Gail is running on the ticket to support Mr McKenzie.
"I want to support Rory and I support Rory in everything he does," she said.
"I always have and I always will. He is an honest person. What you say is what you get.
"Transparency, the whole works, not like a lot of other people in this town."
Mr McKenzie said the community should consider who it is voting for.
"We've lived here most of our lives. We've made a name for ourselves, we help our community, we volunteer in our community. We have small businesses," he said.
"Sam's a teacher, Aunty Gail is a real inspiration as a significant elder in our community.
"All of us have something to give council and I think when you're voting for someone, you really need to have people you can trust, who have integrity, who are honest and forthright and are able to advocate for you."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.