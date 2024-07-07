Curfew, no passport for man charged over Wagga alleged assault

A man charged over an alleged altercation that left another with life-threatening injuries in Wagga at the weekend has been ordered to surrender his passport.
Rupeni Tabua Navuasense Walai Toge appeared before a Wagga Local Court registrar on Sunday, following his arrest in Ashmont the day before, to answer a charge of reckless grievous bodily harm.
Toge was arrested by Strike Force Fegan investigators on Saturday and charged at Wagga police station.
The strike force was formed after police responded to reports of a 31-year-old man presenting with life-threatening injuries to Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday morning.
Police were told the man had been involved in a physical altercation outside a residence in Ashmont on Friday evening.
He was later flown to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
Toge was arrested at an address in Ashmont shortly after midday Saturday. The 33-year-old was denied police bail and appeared via video conference at Wagga Local Court the following day, where the magistrate granted him bail under strict conditions.
They include handing in his passport within 48 hours of release and reporting to the Wagga police station daily.
He is also not to drink or take drugs and is subject to an 8pm to 5am curfew.
Toge is due back in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, July 9.
