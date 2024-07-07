Forward power helps keep Young stay clear of Temora after winning weekend

Young maintained their grasp of top spot on the Group Nine ladder despite being challenged by Tumut.
The Blues were in front midway through the first half before four quick tries to the Cherrypickers changed the complexion of the clash at Twickenham on Sunday.
Nic Hall, Jake Kambos and Nayah Freeman all completed tryscoring doubles in the second half as Young took a 42-18 victory.
Captain-coach Tom Giles thought Young's ability to punch through the middle really turned the game in their favour.
"They aren't a team who goes away, and they were up 12-4 before we started to play our footy, rolled through the middle pretty well to score three tries in about three straight sets towards the back end of the first half," Giles said.
"We opened them up through the middle throughout the game.
"It got real scrappy late but by that stage it was sort of game over."
Young took an 18-12 lead into the break.
However Giles thought playing more simple footy
"As I said to the boys on Friday night we were always going to be challenged by Tumut, they are always going to be tough at home and they are always in games of football so we knew we were in a game of football but we had a chat at half-time, fixed a few things and played really simple footy and had some luck to put a few tries away on them, which was good to see," he said.
Hall was a standout as he continues his return from injury.
Young are looking to extend their stay in top spot when they host Brothers at Alfred Oval on Sunday while Tumut heads to Junee to face a Diesels outfit coming off a narrow loss to Southcity.
Temora reeled off 52 straight points to add to the tough return to first grade for Brothers.
The Wagga club scored the first two tries at Nixon Park on Saturday to jump out to a 10-0 lead against one of the competition front runners.
However they couldn't sustain the effort as the Dragons took control of the clash to run out 52-10 winners.
While things didn't work out early for them, Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased with the response despite admitting there is still plenty of room for improvement.
"The first try was an intercept off a scrum and the other one they didn't catch a bomb so it was sort of our own doing those two tries and a bit opportunistic from them," McCrone said.
"We dropped way too much ball, we created a heap of scoring opportunities but it was good to come out of the other end again.
"There is always room for improvement and we have to work on our depth a bit and our execution really as the opportunities are there.
"We just have to be good enough to take them."
Grant Hughes crossed for two tries in the clash and was among Temora's best.
Hayden Philp also had another strong game in the front row.
His return, along with the addition of Maleke Morris, has really added some more size to the Dragons pack this season.
The club are still on the hunt for their first finals victory in over a decade, after losing four finals in the last two seasons McCrone knows it's been a real boost for them.
"Philpy is one of best front rowers in the comp and getting anyone of that ilk will help any team but the fact he's a local boy does give the other boys a lot of confidence," he said.
Temora have won their last four games heading into a clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
The Tigers, who suffered a late loss to Kangaroos, are one of only two teams to get the better of the Dragons this season.
McCrone is looking forward to squaring the ledger.
"It's a tough trip to Gundi but we owe them one," he said.
"They beat us down here in round one so we're looking forward to it."
