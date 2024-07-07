Ashmont altercation leaves one man hospitalised, another faces court

A physical altercation in Ashmont over the weekend will see one man face court, while another was airlifted to hospital.
At around 10am Saturday, July 6 police were called to Wagga Base Hospital where a 31-year-old man had presented with life-threatening injuries.
On arrival, police were told the man had been involved in a physical altercation outside a residence in Ashmont the evening before (Friday, July 5), with a 33-year-old man who was known to him.
During the altercation, the 31-year-old man allegedly hit his head before he was taken home by a witness.
After presenting to Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday morning, he was later airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District established Strike Force Fegan and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, police attended an address in Ashmont at about 12.30pm on Saturday, where they arrested a 33-year-old man, who was taken to Wagga Police Station and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court today (Sunday, July 7).
