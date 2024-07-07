'We are pretty excited to have him onboard': Tigers unveil new senior coach

Wagga Tigers will have a new face at the helm next season as Adrian Pavese takes over the reins as senior coach for the next two years.
Pavese previously coached Griffith during the 2016-17 seasons before returning to Queanbeyan where he has coached both their senior men's and women's teams over the past couple of years.
He has a mountain of experience behind him having also previously coached Corowa-Rutherglen as well as being an assistant coach at AFLW level with Greater Western Sydney (GWS).
He takes over the role from Murray Stephenson who is stepping down from his post after coaching the Tigers for the past four seasons.
Pavese said he was excited to be taking on the senior coaching role at the Tigers for the next two seasons.
"Yeah I'm super pumped," Pavese said.
"I got the phone call and we started talking, obviously having a history with the league all my life it's going to be good to get back into the competition.
"Hopefully I can bring my experience to Wagga Tigers and help them go forward."
Pavese is expected to split his time between Wagga and Canberra when he takes over the role at the conclusion of the season.
Tigers president Chris Flanigan was delighted to have a coach of Pavese's quality onboard for the next couple of years.
"As a club we are pretty lucky to have Adrian onboard," Flanigan said.
"He's a career coach with over 30 years experience coaching at all levels and he's got a lot of experience in the NEAFL and Canberra as well as stints in the AFLW with Melbourne and GWS.
"He certainly knows his caper and we are pretty excited to have him onboard and start that rebuild."
Pavese will swap from the yellow and black at Quenbeyan to the yellow and black at Robertson Oval and Flanigan revealed it was a former junior which started the process of having him link up with the club.
"Campbell Lovell one of our juniors is playing at Queanbeyan," he said.
"He has done for the past few years and his father Scott was talking to Pav and it came about through that.
"There was a couple of conversations and Pav and his wife Annette came over and he presented to the club.
"We were pretty impressed with it all and it all snowballed from there."
The Tigers have a pretty young list as they are commencing a senior rebuild and Flanigan believed Pavese's experience will be a great benefit to help their development over the coming years.
"I think that's a big part of what Pav's presentation was," he said.
"He is about building clubs, premierships are nice and we love to win them but part of his philosophy is building the clubs and having them in a great spot on and off the field.
"It's no secret, we've probably got a dozen of our juniors playing in local comps around us so it would be nice to bring those boys back onboard and build from there.
"Obviously Pav with his connections, he's been around a long time and he knows a lot of blokes and he'll certainly help out in that space as well."
The Tigers will make the switch from a playing coach in Stephenson to a non-playing coach in Pavese and Flanigan believed the move was the right one for their current group.
"What it came down to was where we are as a club at the moment," he said.
"We've got a lot of young kids and we probably need that off-field mentor as much as a playing coach.
"Murray is a outstanding player and a great coach, but sometimes when you combine the two it does become a little bit difficult.
"Just where we are as a club at the moment we thought we'd go down the path of a non-playing coach.
"It worked well for us after Shaun Campbell when we appointed Pag (Troy Maiden), we obviously won a couple of flags under Pag.
"It's something that we've done in the past and it's worked pretty well for us."
