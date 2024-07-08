Six things we learnt from round 12 of the Riverina League

Having been in and out of Collingullie-Wagga's senior side this season due to unavailability, Inglis needed a performance like he produced on Saturday in the Demons win over Coolamon. Inglis is one of three players that can perform the ruck-forward role and I don't believe the Demons will carry all three into finals, especially when you consider the fact they will likely be playing a fair bit of footy at Narrandera Sportsground. He was dominant up forward and made the most of his height to take some strong overhead marks, but he then also converted on the scoreboard and didn't waste the opportunities given to him. With Nick Perryman, Jayden Klemke, Josh Klemke, Matt Klemke and potentially Blake Harper to return to the senior side before the end of the season, it's safe to say that competition for spots in the Demons side is about to heat up. Inglis' performance against the Hoppers means that he won't be one of the players making way.
Coolamon's speed and pressure has seen them win a lot of games this year, however their lack of size was their key downfall in their 127-point loss to the Demons. Collingullie-Wagga is one of the most mature sides in the competition and their bigger bodies especially down forward proved too much for the Hoppers to handle. Fergus Inglis ran riot early and I think he had two or three different opponents in the first quarter as the Hoppers tried to find the right match-up on him. The Demons bat deep in their forward line options and right now the Hoppers just don't have the size down back to cover the spread of contributors that Collingullie has at their disposal. It was a learning day for the Hoppers and I'm sure the experience will be valuable one for a number of their younger players in their first season of senior footy.
In their one and only appearance at Narrandera Sportsground before finals, MCUE ticked all the right boxes in their win over the Eagles. A solid seven-goal opening term laid the platform and they eventually finished the day at 18.12 (120) which is their second highest score of the season. They also made the most of the space available at the ground and some of their key carriers in Ethan Schiller, Lachy Kendall and Tristan Wheeler had plenty of the footy. Debutant Charlie Doherty also staked his claim for a finals spot as he impressed Goannas coach Nelson Foley with his ability to create and use space on the wing. The Goannas haven't been able to put it to the top two sides on some smaller grounds so far, maybe on the big stage in Narrrandera things could be different.
It was the upset of the season back in round three as the Crows knocked off the reigning premiers by one point at Maher Oval. However, a few months later the Bulldogs clearly stated that result was a one-off and not the true hierarchy between the two sides. The Bulldogs were outstanding at Leeton Showgrounds and fired late to secure what could be an important percentage boosting win. Lachy Leary was excellent on-ball while Will Ford and Baxter Wallett combined nicely up forward to kick 10 goals between them. The Bulldogs are engaged in a battle with Griffith for fifth spot and performances like they put up against the Crows help them edge closer to a finals berth. Chris Jackson has now been at the helm for a couple of weeks and it looks like the changes he's implemented are starting to take effect.
If you've got plans for July 28 then I suggest cancelling them to make sure you can be at Ganmain Sportsground to see the Lions and Demons face off for a second time The pair have been the clear competition favourites so far this season and the games have started even before they clash at the end of the month. Following Collingullie-Wagga's monster 127-point over Coolamon, I got the feeling GGGM wanted to replicate that performance in their clash on Sunday against Wagga Tigers. Eventually winning by 118 points they fell just short of that target, however it was proof of just how much the two sides want to outdo each other even when they aren't facing off. The win for the Lions was also important as it helped them increase their percentage buffer over the Demons which could become crucial if Collingullie were to win their rematch in round 15.
Up against one of the competition favourites on their home deck and down by over 10 goals at halftime, you wouldn't blame the young and understrength Tigers team for dropping their heads and going through the motions in the second half. But they simply kept showing up and putting in the work right until the final siren. They were outclassed by the Lions and some of their execution at times left a lot to be desired, but in terms of grit and determination the Tigers definitely ticked a box in their loss at Ganmain Sportsground. It's been a luckless season for the Tigers, however they continue to fight through and it appears they are still enjoying their footy. Up against Narrandera this weekend, hopefully the footy gods can take it easy on them for at least a week so they can have a strong contest against the Eagles.
