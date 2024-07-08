The Daily Advertiser
Six things we learnt from round 12 of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 8 2024 - 12:55pm
Collingullie-Wagga forward Fergus Inglis was sensational for the Demons, kicking six goals in their 127-point win over Coolamon. Picture by Tom Dennis
Fergus Inglis has cemented his spot in the Demons side for the rest of the year

Having been in and out of Collingullie-Wagga's senior side this season due to unavailability, Inglis needed a performance like he produced on Saturday in the Demons win over Coolamon. Inglis is one of three players that can perform the ruck-forward role and I don't believe the Demons will carry all three into finals, especially when you consider the fact they will likely be playing a fair bit of footy at Narrandera Sportsground. He was dominant up forward and made the most of his height to take some strong overhead marks, but he then also converted on the scoreboard and didn't waste the opportunities given to him. With Nick Perryman, Jayden Klemke, Josh Klemke, Matt Klemke and potentially Blake Harper to return to the senior side before the end of the season, it's safe to say that competition for spots in the Demons side is about to heat up. Inglis' performance against the Hoppers means that he won't be one of the players making way.

