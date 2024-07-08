Six things we learnt from round 12 of the Riverina League

Having been in and out of Collingullie-Wagga's senior side this season due to unavailability, Inglis needed a performance like he produced on Saturday in the Demons win over Coolamon. Inglis is one of three players that can perform the ruck-forward role and I don't believe the Demons will carry all three into finals, especially when you consider the fact they will likely be playing a fair bit of footy at Narrandera Sportsground. He was dominant up forward and made the most of his height to take some strong overhead marks, but he then also converted on the scoreboard and didn't waste the opportunities given to him. With Nick Perryman, Jayden Klemke, Josh Klemke, Matt Klemke and potentially Blake Harper to return to the senior side before the end of the season, it's safe to say that competition for spots in the Demons side is about to heat up. Inglis' performance against the Hoppers means that he won't be one of the players making way.