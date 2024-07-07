The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Sunday snapshots: The highlights of round 13 in the Farrer League

MM
By Matt Malone
July 7 2024 - 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora co-coach Will Reinhold sends the Kangaroos forward against East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday at Gumly Oval. Picture by Tom Dennis
Temora co-coach Will Reinhold sends the Kangaroos forward against East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday at Gumly Oval. Picture by Tom Dennis

The star

It takes a special kind of player to be dubbed 'the star' in a losing team but Temora co-coach Will Reinhold is just that.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.