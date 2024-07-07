Sunday snapshots: The highlights of round 13 in the Farrer League

It takes a special kind of player to be dubbed 'the star' in a losing team but Temora co-coach Will Reinhold is just that.
Reinhold did everything he could to lift the Kangaroos over the line in their 13-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Reinhold booted three goals and had a mountain of football in another polished display from the home-grown Temora product.
If Reinhold doesn't win this year's Gerald Clear Medal it will be a travesty.
He produces the goods week in, week out, all while copping plenty of attention from the opposition.
The scary part is he's still just 23 years of age.
"We spoke at half-time about how they're not going to draw a picture in the paper of how you won, sometimes you just have to win ugly and move the footy forward at all costs and that's what we did and we started to get on top once we did that."
Those were the words of Charles Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan after their 20-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
And he's not wrong. There will be no illustrations of how the Bushpigs won.
But on a serious note, Cohalan is spot on. Sometimes you've just got to do what it takes to get the job done and the Bushpigs did that, in what was an important game for both teams.
With their players back at university now from the mid-season break, expect CSU's cohesion to improve on the run home.
There are some Farrer League players under the watchful eye of clubs from higher level competitions.
There were at least two Ovens and Murray League clubs present at Victoria Park on Sunday watching players from The Rock-Yerong Creek and Marrar.
The game was live streamed with representatives from a couple of AFL Canberra clubs also believed to be tuning in.
There was also some Riverina League clubs watching on at a couple of different Farrer League games over the weekend.
With Farrer League players only worth the three points to those neighbouring competitions, it's not hard to work out why.
July 3, 2022.
That was the last time The Rock-Yerong Creek lost at home at Victoria Park before Sunday's defeat at the hands of Marrar.
Ironically, it was the corresponding Sunday same-day football game against Marrar two years ago.
The Magpies had strung 15 consecutive wins together during that time.
The Bombers went onto win the flag, over the Magpies, the last time it happened. Time will tell if history repeats.
46 - James Roberts (TRYC), Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
40 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
28 - Jeremy Piercy (EWK), Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
22 - Jarrod Turner (EWK), Matt McGowan (North Wagga), Blake Walker (Marrar)
21 - Will Reinhold (Temora)
19 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
Saturday July 13
Barellan v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Barellan Sportsground
Marrar v East Wagga-Kooringal at Langtry Oval
Northern Jets v Charles Sturt University at Ardlethan Sportsground
Temora v North Wagga at Nixon Park
Bye: Coleambally
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.