NSWRL set for a deserved frosty reception: hot takes from across Group Nine

The future structure of Group Nine will be the big topic of discussion on Wednesday night.
Clubs will get the chance to speak with NSW community rugby league manager Peter Clarke over the governing body's planned changes for 2025, headlined by the Sullivan Cup moving to the junior league for the first time in over five decades.
Well hopefully speak with rather than being spoken at.
The topic was first raised in December, with no senior club keen on the idea, and the temperature hasn't changed.
Nor should it.
The one size fits all argument is shortsighted, and just because everyone else is doing feels like something you hear in high school.
Group Nine, and neighbouring Group 20, might be the only competitions that have under 16s as an important part of their senior clubs but others could simply just be missing out on the value of the youngest age group and how a different environment helps them grow into better people let alone footballers.
There was plenty of entertainment on the offer at Harris Park, with 14 tries on display including a brilliant finish by Jese Wainibuli to almost see it finish in a draw.
NRL wingers would have been happy if they just got the ball down before the dead ball line like he did.
It's a shame all anyone wanted to talk about was the refereeing. And that was at almost every stage of the game.
Wainibuli was one of the worst offenders, and certainly deserved his 10 minutes in the sheds, but the clash almost descended into chaos at stages and it wasn't all the players fault.
Consistency is the key and it was sadly lacking throughout. The players let it get to them as in the end you have to respect the man with the whistle or it will cost you like it did Junee.
It was great that Wagga lived up to its well deserved title with a strong response to the NRLW pre-season trial game on Saturday.
Not only was the weather perfect, but people certainly got behind the game.
There were plenty of other things on the offering, including two Wagga clubs involved in Group Nine games out of town, but a strong crowd was on hand to watch the reigning premiers, led by the biggest name in women's rugby league Tamika Upton, get the better of Canberra.
Hopefully there's more bigger things to come, especially with Equex Centre already proving a real hit with NRL games in the past.
There's six rounds left in the Group Nine season and there is still plenty to play for each and every week.
Junee almost jumping off the bottom of the ladder shows you have to really turn up if you want to get the two points.
The minor premiership looks set to go down to the last round, when Temora hosts Young, with both sides continuing their winning ways.
A resurgent Kangaroos have jumped into third on the back of four straight wins, and still have plenty of quality to come back into the side, while three points separates the next three teams and one will miss out on finals football.
It's a great reflection of the strength across the board in the competition and makes for an exciting back end of the season.
