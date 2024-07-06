'Makes my heart explode': NRLW stars, fans lap up special Wagga experience

Shelby Blair and Georgia Hickey were not going to miss their chance to meet Grace Kemp.
The duo from Albury are footy obsessed and have been following Kemp's journey since before she switched codes to rugby league last year.
When they heard she'd be back in Wagga with Canberra Raiders for their trial game against Newcastle Knights this weekend, they gathered their mates and organised a road trip.
The under 16s Albury Thunder leaguetag players said watching Kemp succeed at the top level after growing up in Harden has been a huge inspiration for them.
Once allowed on the field, they made a beeline directly to Kemp, quickly followed by Caitlan Johnson "because NSW represent".
"We came to watch Gracie Kemp, to get some more representation is very nice and having it so close to home in Wagga too," Blair said.
Hickey, who plays the same position as Johnson, said the players are just as important off the field as they are on.
"Caitlan is a front rower and I'm a front rower, so I just really look up to her and I love her values and everything," Hickey said.
The pair are heavily involved in junior league and are excited to see the continued rise of girls tackle programs.
Ageing out of the junior program at the end of this season, they're desperate to play next year and would love to see an under 18s tackle competition introduced.
In support of the new Fair Cup program, they said tackle rugby league gives more players the opportunity to excel.
"Seeing the NRLW is so important, and seeing that there are lots of different people, that anyone can play and anyone can do it," Blair said.
"In leaguetag it's just if you're quick and you're speedy, you're good, but in tackle having the ball skills, or being bigger and being able to run into the line, or being speedy, everything is valued instead of just speed, it's really good," Hickey added.
After meeting the girls, Kemp said it was surreal to see so many people rushing onto the field to meet the players.
Hearing from girls like Blair and Hickey, she said she knows the feeling and admitted she still finds herself fawning over her own teammates.
"Seeing these girls today, it makes my heart explode," Kemp said.
"For me, growing up in a country town, having so much to do with Wagga travelling in for sport, I'm a Wiradjuri girl, so this is home for me.
"Having girls coming from Albury, from Harden, for me, this is why I do it and it's so worth it.
"Even though I'm so sore after a game, I have all the time in the world for our young girls and boys giving their time to come and watch us and support us."
Watching as the sport explodes in the region, she said giving the opportunity for grassroots players to access the game and the players is incredibly important.
And with the Raiders strong association with the region, she said you never know who is in the crowd.
"This is what we do it for, and I can't wait to one day pull on a jersey besides them," she said.
"There is so much more to come, growing up we got on the field to see the men's players so to get them on the field and see their faces light up is amazing."
Turvey Park juniors Nahla Mescia and Sienna Jones had the best seats in the house for Saturday's game, running along the touch line as ball retrievers.
After playing earlier in the day the girls were over the moon to help out during the trial match.
Enjoying the challenge of playing tackle compared to leaguetag, they said it was nerve wracking to be so close to the action.
"We've done it before at our home ground so we know what to do but I think this will be good for us," Mescia said.
"They're pretty big players so I'm a little bit nervous for this but I think we'll be okay.
"When I found out, I was like 'no way' I was nearly crying I was so excited."
Jones said having the game in Wagga is important for the game in the regions.
"It's really good that everyone here can come and watch them," Jones said.
"There definitely should be more games here."
Jo Gambold and Harley Newell were thrilled to run out onto the field post game.
Decked head to toe in green, they were eager to meet as many of the Raiders players as they could.
But while many fans were getting posters, headgear, shirts, or even shoes signed, Gambold had something else for the players to write on.
A collection of green hair ties, adorn with green ribbons.
"Because we were signing things, I thought for something different, to get signatures on a hair tassel because you can keep it forever," Gambold said.
"I've got the men's signatures [on my shirt] and the women's now too which is very exciting."
Harley, 8, was excited to watch the game and said he would like to see more Raiders games in Wagga.
Gambold felt the event was a success and said it was a great showcase of what league can look like.
"It's beautiful to see the girls," she said.
"They are so strong and they're just incredible, absolutely incredible.
"Everybody enjoys it, it's one of those fantastic sports from little ones to higher grades, girls, boys, everybody can be a part of it so I think it's very special."
