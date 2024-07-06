Keen ice skaters return to rink as winter festival kicks off

Beanies, mittens and extra thick socks were a common theme on Saturday at the launch of Wagga's highly anticipated winter festival.
Hundreds of residents and travellers from as far as Victoria turned out to celebrate the launch of Festival of W, with the light show and the rink popular as always.
A nice change this year which was welcomed by residents were the food vendors helping to keep guests warm along with the fire pits.
The ice skating rink was a hit as always, drawing in crowds of eager skaters from the very second it opened.
The rink is brought down from Sydney to Wagga especially for the Festival of W and takes four days to set up, with an ice base four inches thick.
Chelsea Coleman fell in love with the Festival of W and the ice skating rink in 2021 and made sure not to miss it this year.
"I've done it twice before in 2021 and 2022 and I was disappointed I didn't get to do it last year," she said.
"I really enjoy ice skating."
Chelsea said the first time she went ice skating was in Wollongong in 2016, but the festival gives the ability to do it at a much closer proximity to her home.
Sister Chantelle Coleman and fiance Adam Bartley also made the most of the experience, one of them a confident skater and the other not so much.
"I'm confident, it helps to roller blade first," Chantelle said.
Adam on the other hand said while it's his third time ice skating, he still wasn't quite at pro-level.
