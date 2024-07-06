The Daily Advertiser
Moore makes winning return to Bushpigs as Jets keep their season alive

MM
By Matt Malone
July 6 2024 - 9:15pm
Charles Sturt University belt out the team song after a win over North Wagga at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture supplied
THREE-time Charles Sturt University best and fairest winner Lachie Moore made a triumphant return as the Bushpigs all but ended North Wagga's finals hopes on Saturday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

