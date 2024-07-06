Moore makes winning return to Bushpigs as Jets keep their season alive

THREE-time Charles Sturt University best and fairest winner Lachie Moore made a triumphant return as the Bushpigs all but ended North Wagga's finals hopes on Saturday.
Moore was among CSU's best as the visitors prevailed 10.10 (70) to 7.8 (50) over the Saints in the Farrer League at McPherson Oval.
North Wagga needed a win over the Bushpigs to keep their finals hopes alive but fell just short in front of their home crowd.
A four-goal second term surged the Saints to the lead at half-time and provided hope only for the Bushpigs to respond with five majors to one in the third quarter.
North Wagga tried but could only manage the lone goal in a scrappy final term to end up 20 points short.
Moore, who moved to Newcastle over the off-season and played one game with Cardiff, was cleared back to the Bushpigs right on the June 30 deadline.
He enjoyed his first game back at the club on Saturday and made an instant impact in CSU's win.
"The poor bloke's played one game of footy all year, up at Newcastle where he is but his work ethic is second to none. He's a running machine," CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan said.
"His pressure is elite around the footy, he wins a lot of clearances. I think he's a three-time best and fairest winner at the club so when he's up and going, he's one of the better players in the comp so to have him back here in the back half for some games is really good.
"It's a big effort from him as well, it shouldn't go unnoticed that he left Newcastle this morning at 4am to begin his transit down to Wagga.
"He's the ultimate professional though, he's a PT, he's fit as a fiddle and was sending messages into our group chat when he left Newcastle at 4am while the rest of the boys were still asleep. He's turned up here today and he was definitely in our best three or four on the ground so it's great to have him back."
With CSU still in the fight for finals spots, Cohalan said the importance of the win over North Wagga was not understated.
"We went in eyes wide open," he said.
"North Wagga has beaten East Wagga, who is a team we have a lot of respect for, and with The Rock, they are clearly the two best teams in the comp. And I said after we beat North Wagga the first time around that their pressure is probably the best we've had against us all year and having seen them again today live and I can assure you that their pressure is the best we've had all year.
"Their pressure keeps them in games and makes them a really dangerous opponent. So to come away with the win we were super stoked because we were up against it at half-time.
"We calmed down, had a good chat, said that these are the challenges that we will face in coming weeks and we need to rise to them if we want to play finals footy so let's change a few things up and be mature about it and I was rapt with the response after half-time.
"We were really rattled, probably, coming into half-time after North Wagga really upped their pressure in the second quarter but we changed a few things structurally, changed a few things game plan wise and showed some maturity and dug deep.
"We spoke at half-time about how they're not going to draw a picture in the paper of how you won, sometimes you just have to win ugly and move the footy forward at all costs and that's what we did and we started to get on top once we did that."
Max Findlay moved into the ruck in the second half and made an enormous difference on his way to best-on-ground honours.
Lachie Holmes and Trent Cohalan were strong through the midfield, while Moore provided plenty of run in his return.
Matt McGowan led from the front for the Saints, while Josh Thompson and Tom Cooper won plenty of the ball for the home team.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 4.1 5.3 10.7 10.10 (70)
North Wagga Saints 1.1 5.4 6.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: R.McNab 3, S.Holgate 2, L.Moore 1, T.Cohalan 1, H.Wakefield 1, H.Warwick 1, H.Wakefield 1; North Wagga Saints: J.Thompson 2, T.Cooper 2, A.Cornell 1, B.Clark 1, M.Mattingly 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: M.Findlay, L.Holmes, T.Cohalan, L.Moore, J.Turner, S.Holgate; North Wagga Saints: T.Cooper, J.Flood, W.Mcgowan, J.Thompson, I.Bennett, J.Nejman.
NORTHERN Jets kept their season alive with a three-goal win over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Jets moved back within a game of fifth spot with a 9.12 (66) to 7.6 (48) win over the Blues at Ariah Park Sportsground.
The Jets opened up a 28-point lead by half-time before the Blues won the second half with five goals to three.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper was disappointed with the way his team moved the ball inside 50.
"We didn't respond enough after half-time," Harper said.
"I think it was frustrating in the way we played. I thought we had some really good ball movement out of the backline and our defensive 50 but then just lacked a bit of polish entering our inside 50s.
"That was the only disappointing thing.
"We showed plenty of fight but at times lacked pressure around the contest and credit to Coleambally, I thought they played pretty well.
"I was pretty happy with how we defended, I didn't think they had too many shots on goal, especially easy ones, so we defended really well, it was just our ball movement heading into the forward 50 that let us down a little bit."
Jim Griffin was one of the Jets' best across half-back, along with fellow defenders Mitch Doyle and Josh Avis.
Hamish Gaynor had one of his better games for the year, while Taylor Heath impressed in his first game back in first grade following a shoulder reconstruction.
James Buchanan and Blake Argus were Coleambally's best players, while Toby Blissett kicked four goals for the visitors.
Full-time
Northern Jets 3.5 6.6 7.9 9.12 (66)
Coleambally Blues 1.2 2.2 5.4 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Northern Jets: C.Mccormack 3, C.Bell 3, T.Roscarel 1, J.Avis 1, B.McLean 1; Coleambally Blues: T.Blissett 4, J.Lyell 1, J.Buchanan 1, C.Bock 1
BEST: Northern Jets: C.Bell, J.Harper, L.Jones, J.Fisher, P.Bray, J.Bell; Coleambally Blues: J.Buchanan, B.Argus, D.Bennett, R.Best, T.Blissett, J.Breed.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.