MCUE fires early in win against Eagles; Bulldogs claim strong victory

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes bounced back superbly to take a 56-point win on the road against Narrandera.
The Goannas went down heavily at home last weekend to Collingullie-Wagga and were hoping for a strong response against the Eagles.
MCUE stated their intentions early kicking seven goals to four in the opening term and they eventually claimed a 18.12 (120) to 9.10 (64) victory at Narrandera Sportsground.
The Goannas had their colours lowered last week against the Demons and MCUE coach Nelson Foley was happy with the response from his side.
"We were really disappointed with our showing last week," Foley said.
"The theme this week was about bouncing back and we wanted to play some really good footy and get back to our brand of footy that we felt we were missing last week.
"We came away with a really solid win today, I think there was patches where we played our best footy and we were scintillating going forward.
"We probably still showed some patches of real weakness as well, first and foremost it's a really pleasing win.
"But there's certainly some things to take away and work on into next week as well."
After a slow start in their loss to Demons just seven days ago, Foley said he was pleased with their early efforts against Narrandera.
"We've made no secret that scoreboard pressure is something that we really want to improve on," he said.
"We've started to do that over the last month or so, to come out really hot after a tough week was really pleasing."
Flynn Collins and Lachy Kendall were both among the goals in the Goannas victory as they finished with four apiece.
Connor Quade, Ethan Schiller, Tristan Wheeler and debutant Charlie Doherty were also among the Goannas top performers.
Foley said he was really pleased with the efforts of Doherty who made the most of the wide open spaces at Narrandera Sportsground.
"Charlie was exceptional, we actually had him in our best today," he said.
"He played on the wing and he just played the wing role perfectly, I think the wing can be one of the hardest positions to play on the field.
"Just because of how unique it is, but we spoke to him about the wide wings and just giving himself space.
"It felt like every time we looked up on a transition, Dohers had space out on the wing.
"He was absolutely terrific."
It wasn't all good news though for the Goannas as Foley revealed that exciting young forward Jack Warden suffered a hamstring injury.
"It looks like Jack Warden's done a hamstring," he said.
"We'll wait and see how that goes, we actually finished the day with no one on the bench.
"The others were hopefully just soreness and precautionary, hopefully Jack is the only major injury.
"It's really upsetting to see Jacky go down, he's got so much ahead of him and obviously bigger and better things to be putting his hand up for.
"We're really feeling for Jacky to go down today."
Full Time
MCUE 7.2 10.4 16.8 18.12 (120)
Narrandera 4.3 7.6 8.6 9.10 (64)
GOALS: MCUE: L.Kendall 4, F.Collins 4, L.Pulver 3, B.Jones 2, C.Reynoldson 1, N.Foley 1, J.Warden 1, H.Collins 1, E.Schiller 1; Narrandera: L.Paterson 2, D.Quilter 1, H.Odgers 1, E.Puruntatameri-Dunn 1, B.Renet 1
BEST: MCUE: C.Quade, E.Schiller, N.Foley, L.Kendall, T.Wheeler, C.Doherty; Narrandera: J.Carroll, H.Pole, B.Renet, H.Odgers, S.Williamson
Turvey Park put the foot down late to record what could be a hugely important 80-point win over Leeton-Whitton.
The Bulldogs are currently locked in a battle with Griffith for the final spot in the top five and they did their chances no harm with a 19.10 (124) to 6.8 (44) victory at Leeton Showgrounds.
Most of that damage was done late as the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter kicking seven unanswered goals to run out big victors.
Lachy Leary, Josh Ashcroft and ruckman Will Voss were among the best for the Bulldogs in their triumph over the Crows.
Leary has been in some good form over the past fortnight for the Bulldogs and Turvey coach Chris Jackson was happy with his efforts against the Crows.
"Lachy Leary has been fantastic on-ball," Jackson said.
"He's very clean and he runs hard, his tackling and defensive side is even better.
"I was very pleased with his game again today."
It was also a good day for the Bulldogs forwards as Will Ford and Baxter Wallett combined for 10 goals.
The pair have been working well together in recent weeks and Jackson was happy to see them both have a strong outing against Leeton.
"They are a good little combination those two," he said.
"They are starting to work really well together, the delivery into the forward line was good in the second half and that's when they did most of their damage.
"They've worked hard and persisted over the gamestyle that we've changed over the last four weeks, they got some results out of it which was good."
The 80-point win is the Bulldogs biggest this season and Jackson was thrilled to see his side claim such a dominant victory.
"I'm very happy, they played to the gameplan for the majority of the game," he said.
"We didn't have as many ups and downs as we've had over the last couple of weeks.
"I was very pleased with their attitude and their consistency on the footy ground."
Also pleasing for the Jackson was the way the Bulldogs turned a good win into a great one following their dominance late.
After having had to grind out close wins in recent weeks, Jackson said it was good to see his side claim a comfortable victory.
"I think they needed something like that," he said.
"We've been really working hard about delivering into the forward line, I think later in the game our legs were a bit slow like most sides.
"But we pushed hard and delivered the ball into the forward line well and we were lucky that the forward line could finish it off for us."
Full Time
Turvey Park 4.4 8.7 12.8 19.10 (124)
Leeton Whitton 0.3 4.5 6.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Turvey Park: W.Ford 6, B.Wallett 4, W.Ashcroft 2, S.Jones 2, H.Smith 1, A.Wolter 1, L.Leary 1, H.Woods 1, J.Margosis 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, J.Ryan 2, J.Broadbent 1
BEST: Turvey Park: L.Leary, J.Ashcroft, W.Voss, H.Woods, W.Ford, X.McDevitt; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline, K.Stockton, C.Jones, J.Clayton, B.Ryan, C.McAdam
