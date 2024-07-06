Foster's late field goal helps tip tight clash in Kangaroos' fortunes

Kangaroos produced a late surge to continue their rise back up the Group Nine ladder.
With scores level with just over three minutes remaining at Anzac Park on Saturday, Zeik Foster slotted a field goal to put the Wagga side back in front.
For good measure Ollie Hoskin then crashed over to sink Gundagai.
The 23-16 victory ensures Kangaroos extend their winning run, leapfrogging the Tigers to move into third in the process.
Kangaroos took advantage of a crucial period when Hoskin was sin binned for a professional foul.
Despite going short handed midway through the second half it was Kangaroos who were able to put points on the board when Ned Cooper slammed the ball down over the tryline with 16 minutes to play.
Sidelined captain-coach Nathan Rose thought it was an important boost for the side after finding themselves in a real arm wrestle.
"It's always a bonus to score when you're a man down and it's credit to the boys and the character they've been showing," Rose said.
"We had a few blokes out on late notice and there's still a few out with injury."
Kangaroos were on top early and finally made a couple of good chances count on the scoreboard when Noah Killeen opened the scoring after 15 minutes.
Seven minutes later Jake Mascini had his second try assist for the game as his kick found Malakai Charles to make it 10-0.
Gundagai then made the most of a rare attacking opportunity in the first half when Joel Field backed up a break from Derek Hay to score.
Gundagai managed to go into the break trailing 10-6 when some good defensive work from Tyron Gorman forced a mistake from Charlie Barton over the line after collecting another Mascini kick.
Josua Soronakadavu's try 11 minutes after the break got things going for the Tigers before they failed to take advantage of Hoskin being sin binned for a late tackle on Gorman after he kicked ahead.
While Gundagai couldn't take advantage of Kangaroos going down to 12, Soronakadavu's second try with 11 minutes remaining ensured a thrilling finish.
However with the scores locked at 16-all, Kangaroos capitalised on a mistake from Field.
They made the most of the field position as Foster slotted his field goal attempt.
Hoskin's late try was just icing on the cake.
Kangaroos welcomed back Mascini for the clash but were without Dakota Ruta and Harry Stewart for the win.
Rose continues to be impressed with how the side keeps adapting.
"The effort overall was probably the most pleasing," he said.
"We had a few blokes play more minutes than what they usually do and they kept stepping up to the plate.
"Ben Pembo (Pembleton) had a good game, Simi (Naiduki) got us off to a really good start and set a platform for us."
After winning their first three games, Kangaroos went winless in their next four but now have four straight to get back into the top three.
Rose hasn't been looking too deeply at the ladder but hopes they can continue to build on their momentum.
"Fingers crossed we can get our full strength team on the pack and hopefully we can build a bit of momentum with that," he said.
Kangaroos tackle Albury at Equex Centre on Saturday after the two teams played out a draw earlier in the season.
Meanwhile Gundagai have another tough test when they host Temora, who are coming off a 52-10 win over Brothers, at Anzac Park on Sunday.
The Tigers also picked up a number of injury concerns in the loss with Will Herring and Wilson Hamblin both failing to finish the game while Field went back on late despite being hampered by an elbow issue.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.