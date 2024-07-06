Inglis stars up forward as Demons make statement with thumping of Coolamon

Fergus Inglis starred up forward for Collingullie-Wagga as the Demons made a statement at home with a 127-point thumping of Coolamon.
Inglis had four goals at halftime as the Demons went into the sheds already with triple figures on the scoreboard.
He eventually finished the afternoon with six majors as the Demons secured a 26.14 (170) to 6.7 (43) victory.
Nate Mooney also had an enjoyable day finishing with five while Steve Jolliffe kicked four in the monster win.
It was a strong performance from Inglis and Demons co-coach Shane Lenon was pleased with his efforts against the Hoppers.
"He's been a bit of a slow starter," Lenon said.
"He was away working, but he's been back the last three weeks and he did some good things last week against Mango.
"He had an outstanding game today and took his footy to another level, but he's another tall that gives us another option.
"He can chop out in the ruck, he can play forward, he can go down back and he had a really strong game today."
Noah Harper also had an excellent game down back for the Demons while Harry Wichman, Kane Flack and Joe Perryman were also among their top performers.
The Demons stated their intentions early as they piled on the first seven goals of the game before Luke Bell hit back just before quarter time for the Hoppers.
Collingullie continued their rampage in the second term kicking nine goals to two to head into the sheds at 16.4 (100) and with a 79-point lead.
Lenon believed it was the best opening half his side has produced all season.
"That first half, that's the best half of footy we've played for the year," he said.
"It was clinical, the pressure was through the roof and our ball handling was clean.
"We moved the ball quick, we had dominant forwards and our backline was up and about.
"It was a pretty good half of footy, that's for sure."
The dominant win continues what has been a solid past few weeks for the Demons having notched up solid victories on the road against finals contenders Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Griffith.
The Demons currently sit at 9-1 and Lenon said he and co-coach Nick Perryman are pretty content with how they are tracking.
"Me and Pez have been fairly happy with the last month of footy," he said.
"But these boys give themselves a chance with the way they train and the way they prepare.
"The last month we've been happy with how they are playing for each other, they are turning up for each other and playing a really strong brand of team footy.
"Obviously we've got certain things in place about how we want to go about it, but the main positive has been the way they are turning up for each other and playing team first footy."
Potentially the scariest thing for the rest of the competition is the fact the Demons are yet to be at full strength as Perryman, Jayden Klemke, Josh Klemke and Matt Klemke are still currently on the sidelines.
Lenon noted they would have some selection headaches in the coming weeks, but stressed they were keeping their focus to one week at a time.
"Yeah we are, but we don't look at that," he said.
"It's a weekly thing, everyone has players missing and you rarely have them all available.
"You've got to have confidence in the blokes that you pick, we're lucky that we've got a group of probably 28 or 30 blokes that are training and wanting to play first grade.
"We've also got a strong under 17's as well that are training and keen to play some senior footy.
"That keeps pressure on spots as well and it's not about the blokes that aren't playing, it's about the blokes that are playing.
"Pez will definitely play next week and maybe Matty Klemke, Josh Klemke will be the week after and Jaydo's probably back in three weeks."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 7.1 16.4 22.11 26.14 (170)
Coolamon 1.0 3.3 6.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: F.Inglis 6, N.Mooney 5, S.Jolliffe 4, S.Stening 3, E.Perryman 3, S.Macklan 2, H.Wichman 1, T.Howard 1, K.Flack 1; Coolamon: L.Bell 1, T.Coenen 1, N.Buchanan 1, J.ALLEN 1, J.Rudd 1, A.Macauley 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: F.Inglis, N.Harper, N.Mooney, H.Wichman, K.Flack, J.Perryman; Coolamon: A.Macauley, J.Rudd, T.Coenen, A.Clarke, J.ALLEN, G.Okerenyang
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.