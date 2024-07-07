'We value food a lot': Big plans for Wagga's Pota Pasta

From selling his authentic pasta at local farmer's markets to opening his very own grand restaurant at Homebase, Pota Pasta's Gabriele Rota has done well for himself - and now he is stepping it up a notch.
Mr Rota is the first lessee to sign off on a space at the new business hub at 11-15 Lake Albert Road, Kooringal.
"I'm relocating," he said.
"This building is likely going to get knocked down, so I'm moving my business to a nicer place, better looking place."
The new space at lot 44, unit 33, will allow Mr Rota to create an outdoor dining area which his current restaurant is without.
"There will be some outdoor seating, about 50-60 seats overall. Outside will be a nice area, it will have a patio and make it comfortable even throughout winter," he said.
While hesitant at first, Mr Rota believes the new location will be a smart business move.
"A very well-known business broker mentioned it to me and I didn't think much of it at first, I thought I should go to the main street, but I looked into it a bit more and I decided it would be a good move," he said.
"It has street frontage and Lake Albert Road is very busy."
Mr Rota is hoping he will be fully moved into the new site by the end of the year.
The chef has a love for authenticity and is hoping to see new faces coming along with the move.
Having learnt to make pasta from his mother before attending cooking school in Italy before working as a chef, Mr Rota knows what Wagga is lacking and he is adamant on filling that void.
"We value food a lot," he said.
Pota Pasta has been operating at the location at Wagga Homebase for three years, but Mr Rota says it is very likely his current site will be knocked down once he's gone.
