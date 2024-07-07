The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We value food a lot': Big plans for Wagga's Pota Pasta

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 8 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pota Pasta owner Gabriele Rota has big plans for his authentic Italian restuarant. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Pota Pasta owner Gabriele Rota has big plans for his authentic Italian restuarant. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

From selling his authentic pasta at local farmer's markets to opening his very own grand restaurant at Homebase, Pota Pasta's Gabriele Rota has done well for himself - and now he is stepping it up a notch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.