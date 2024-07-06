Hawks make it six on the trot after passing Temora test with flying colours

East Wagga-Kooringal overcame a serious test from an ever-improving Temora to record their sixth straight win with a 13-point victory on Saturday.
The Hawks went to another level and booted four unanswered goals in a crucial seven minute period in the final term to set up a 12.13 (85) to 11.6 (72) Farrer League win at Gumly Oval.
Jarrad Boumann proved the match-winner with five goals, including two in succession in the final quarter to help the Hawks home.
Backing up after a morale-boosting win over Marrar, Temora took it right up to the Hawks. The visitors hit the lead late in the second term and were within a goal of EWK for eight minutes during a tense final term.
The Kangaroos had their chance to make a serious play at winning when trailing by seven points midway through the final term but Jock Cornell made an uncharacteristic miss when running into an open goal.
A Brocke Argus checkside from the boundary-line then gave the Hawks some breathing space, extending the lead to 12 points, before back-to-back Boumann goals and a Jarrod Turner snap stretched the margin to 31 points.
Temora never gave in and booted the last three goals to bring the margin back to 13 points but were unable to prevent the Hawks from recording their sixth straight win.
EWK coach Jake Barrett was pleased to pass another test in what he described as a finals-like affair.
"It was very tough. It felt like that was finals footy today," Barrett said.
"Temora definitely came to play and I thought they had their best side in all year. I know they were missing Jimmy Kennedy still but that was their best side they've had and they really gave it to us today.
"It was just a good grind and that's just something you've got to expect, today was dead-set a finals feeling game so it was good for our boys to maintain it. I think we went away from a lot of our structure and game plan at times, we lost a bit of our run and carry at times but that happens. With games like that there is always momentum shifts and they really did that to us, Temora today, they set up well behind the ball so credit to them, they're structuring up really well but credit to our boys, we're still fighting."
While the game was in the balance early in the final term, Barrett believes the Hawks had control of the contest for the most part.
"There was threat there, no doubts at all, but I thought the boys were mostly in control of the whole game. There was momentum shifts but I felt we had control for most of the game," he said.
"We had a lot of points there in the end so we definitely had our opportunities but credit to Temora, they played a good brand of footy and I thought when they did get out, we were allowing the Will (Reinhold) and Jock (Cornell) to get ahold if it and they were setting it up really well for them. So once we were able to nullify that at times, that's what helped us.
"At the end of the day, I think we saw that our midfield won us the game. They got on top in that last quarter, Dyl (Morton), Jerry (Maslin), Jez (Piercy), Mason (Dryburgh) started to get on top and we got a lot more control of the game again."
The Hawks have now put together six straight wins for the first time since 2021.
With a new coach and a number of recruits, EWK were always going to improve as the year went on and Barrett is happy with how they are tracking.
"It's not to boast or anything but we have won six in a row now and it's not easy to do that so it's a credit to the boys to keep rocking up and just keep doing the little things right because it doesn't matter if you win by a point or 40, a win's a win and that's how we've got to look at it," he said.
"We've finally got ourselves in a spot where we understand our structures and game plans to give ourselves every chance now. That doesn't say we win them games but at least now we know with these tight games what we've got to do.
"We've had more time together, we've still got a half-decent healthy list...we do have some hard tests coming up but I do feel like we've put ourselves in a position now where we can give it a good crack, as long as we can maintain the team we have and the list we have."
Boumann was again the difference for the Hawks, kicking five goals up forward, while Ryan Bourne was also lively in attack and created a number of opportunities, booting two.
Jerry Maslin led the Hawks' midfield that did enough when it mattered, while Nathan Scott gave plenty of drive out of defence.
Will Reinhold was arguably best-on-ground in a losing team. The Temora co-coach kicked three first half goals to give his team a chance and won a mountain of the ball around the ground. Two misses on goal in the third term were the only blemishes on an otherwise standout performance.
Temora ruck Jack Cullen was the other standout for the visitors, winning the ruck battle and taking a number of marks around the ground.
The only sour note for the Hawks was a hamstring injury to assistant coach Luke Gerhard.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 1.6 4.8 8.11 12.13 (85)
Temora Kangaroos 1.0 4.1 7.3 11.6 (72)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 5, J.Turner 3, R.Bourne 2, D.Morton 1, B.Argus 1; Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 3, J.Cornell 3, R.Hubbard 2, R.Krause 2, W.McMartin 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Maslin, D.Morton, N.Scott, R.Bourne, B.Argus, J.Boumann; Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen, W.Reinhold, R.Krause, J.Cornell, L.Sinclair, W.Morshead.
