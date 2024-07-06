The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Hawks make it six on the trot after passing Temora test with flying colours

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 6 2024 - 7:28pm, first published 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal celebrate a Jarrod Turner goal just before three-quarter-time in the Farrer League game against Temora at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
East Wagga-Kooringal celebrate a Jarrod Turner goal just before three-quarter-time in the Farrer League game against Temora at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

East Wagga-Kooringal overcame a serious test from an ever-improving Temora to record their sixth straight win with a 13-point victory on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.