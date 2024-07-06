Hawks make it six on the trot after passing Temora test with flying colours

"It was just a good grind and that's just something you've got to expect, today was dead-set a finals feeling game so it was good for our boys to maintain it. I think we went away from a lot of our structure and game plan at times, we lost a bit of our run and carry at times but that happens. With games like that there is always momentum shifts and they really did that to us, Temora today, they set up well behind the ball so credit to them, they're structuring up really well but credit to our boys, we're still fighting."

