Wagga gets up close and personal with Knights, Raiders

Hundreds of residents were able to get up close and personal with female rugby league icons on Saturday at an intense pre-season trial clash between the Knights and Raiders NRLW at McDonalds Park.
While some fans in the crowd scored themselves a high-five as the teams ran onto the field, no one got quite the experience that Wagga remedial massage therapist Bridie Robertson did.
Bridie was tasked with giving the Newcastle Nights NRLW team their pre-game massages, an opportunity that would allow a foot in the door if that was a direction she wanted to pursue.
"This is the third or fourth job I've done for Smart Treatments - I've done massages for the Kangaroos in Albury and I did one for the Australian Cricket Team in Albury as well, but this is my first proper game," Bridie said.
"I sort of got here and didn't know what to do but then the girls came in pumping music and it was good vibes."
When big sporting events come to places like Wagga, Bridie said they usually seek out locals for things like remedial massage therapy.
"It gives us a chance if we do want to get more into bigger games," she said.
"You might get a chance to have a really good connection with that club and then you might get to go travelling with them.
"The teams I've done, it's been really interesting, you get to talk with players and see how down to earth they are.
"Last night and this morning they were just hilarious."
Bridie said the massages help the player's performance.
"You don't want your muscles to cramp up on the day because they do a lot of running," she said.
"Most of them definitely needed a lot of leg work, hip flexes, back work, some needed their necks done."
Cooper Hardy, 8, and Nick Hardy, 11, were among the hundreds of keen audience members and were lucky enough to get seats right by where the Raiders players ran on and off the field.
The boys said they were able to score high-fives from every player.
"Its good because we can get really close to the field and the players," Cooper said.
"Its fun."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.