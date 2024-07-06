The Daily Advertiser
Wagga gets up close and personal with Knights, Raiders

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 6 2024 - 5:12pm
Wagga Remedial Massage Therapist Bridie Robertson got to work on the Newcastle Knights NRLW players ahead of the big game at McDonalds Park. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga Remedial Massage Therapist Bridie Robertson got to work on the Newcastle Knights NRLW players ahead of the big game at McDonalds Park. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Hundreds of residents were able to get up close and personal with female rugby league icons on Saturday at an intense pre-season trial clash between the Knights and Raiders NRLW at McDonalds Park.

