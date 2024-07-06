The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Group 9 dominate but there are no dropped heads at Group 20 after exhibition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 6 2024 - 9:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 9's Kewa Kahuroa fends off her Group 20 defender during her outstanding performance at Equex Centre. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Group 9's Kewa Kahuroa fends off her Group 20 defender during her outstanding performance at Equex Centre. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Group Nine has asserted their dominance once again over Group Twenty with a hounding at Equex Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.