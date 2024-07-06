Person taken to hospital, homes destroyed by fire, units evacuated

A person has been taken to hospital following an early morning fire which destroyed two Riverina homes.
Emergency services were called to Edwardes Street, Deniliquin, about 2.40am on Saturday following reports of a structure fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said two trucks from Deniliquin and one from Finley worked alongside the Rural Fire Service.
"One house well alight and it appeared to have spread to neighbouring property," he said.
Both houses suffered significant damage and a nearby unit complex was also evacuated due to the amount of smoke that was issuing from the homes.
"Firefighters were on scene till 11.30am this morning due to the risk of structural collapse and to ensure there were no hot spots," Superintendent Alexander said.
"One house occupant was taken to hospital but NSW Ambulance and another was assessed but not injured."
The residents of the nearby unit complex were allowed to return once the smoke had settled down.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and police are investigating.
