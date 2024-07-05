The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I was really shocked when they said my name': Goanna handed senior debut

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 5 2024 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sixteen-year-old Charlie Doherty will make his first grade debut for MCUE against Narrandera on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Sixteen-year-old Charlie Doherty will make his first grade debut for MCUE against Narrandera on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes teenager Charlie Doherty will make a surprise senior debut in the Goannas clash against Narrandera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.