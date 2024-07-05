'I was really shocked when they said my name': Goanna handed senior debut

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes teenager Charlie Doherty will make a surprise senior debut in the Goannas clash against Narrandera.
The 16-year-old has been one of the Goannas strongest performers in under 17.5's this season, however Doherty hadn't thought he was close to a promotion to first grade.
After training with the senior squad on Thursday for the first time, the teenager was then hit with the news he would be making his first grade debut on Saturday.
The promotion to first grade might have come as a shock to the teenager, however he said he was looking forward to the huge opportunity presented to him against the Eagles.
"I'm more than keen, I'm so excited," Doherty said.
"It's obviously going to be an unreal experience running out with boys like Nelson (Foley) and H Collins (Harry).
"I've also got mates that play like Jack Warden, so I couldn't be more excited.
"I was really shocked when they said my name, but I'm now just moving on to being ready."
Doherty detailed the events of Thursday night where he had anticipated it would be a usual night of training with the under 17.5 squad.
"I was just going to training as a normal training with my 17's team," he said.
"Then Nelson just had a chat to me and it was a massive surprise, it was a good surprise but it was a massive shock."
The teenager revealed he had a bit of a sleepless night following the team announcement, however said he was now beginning to focus on the job at hand against Narrandera.
"I could barely even sleep last night," he said.
"I was just thinking about what's going to happen and what I'm going to do.
"It has now sunk in and I've got a few messages from family and friends, it's good to see people in my 17's team are happy for me.
"It has sunk in and it's going to be unreal and I'm really keen."
Doherty is a Goannas junior who has played all of his football with the club and he agreed it was special to now be making his senior debut for a club where he has spent quite a few years.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"Especially since I've been with that group of boys in that team through most of my juniors and now in seniors.
"We've won a few flags together, so it makes it even more special."
The teenager has made nine appearances in under 17.5's this season for MCUE and he conceded he had a bit of a slow start during the opening couple of rounds.
"I'm not going to lie it was a bit of a shaky start," he said.
"But I've started to have a few better games now over the last three or four weeks.
"Our team as a whole we are obviously up there, but not as high as we want to be.
"I've moved onto the ball and I'm finding it a bit easier in there, I've found a bit more form recently."
Doherty revealed he will come off the bench tomorrow for the Goannas and he believed he would spend quite a bit of time on the wide wings at Narrandera Sportsground.
"I'll be starting on the bench and coming on as a rotation through the wings," he said.
"I know what I've got to do there seeing as that ground is really wide, there'll be plenty of space to run.
"Hopefully that goes alright."
Goannas coach Nelson Foley has been impressed with Doherty's form at under 17.5 level this season and he was excited to hand the teenager his senior debut.
"We're really excited for Charlie to make his debut tomorrow," Foley said.
"It's always a really warm feeling around the club when we get to bring one of our juniors up.
"He's one of a number of boys that have made their debut this year and last year.
"It's a credit of that under 17's program and what Nath Irvin has done with them over the last couple of years.
"He joins a nice little crop of boys that have made their debut and are starting to become mainstays in our side as well."
