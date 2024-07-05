McRae picks himself up after fall as impressive win adds to good run

Peter McRae bounced back from a fall to land straight back in the winner's circle.
McRae was part of a nasty two-horse fall at Young on Tuesday night.
However he came through the incident unscathed to add to a strong run this season at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Significant Laz made it back-to-back wins after once again doing it touch.
Just like he did when resuming from a spell last week, Significant Laz was still able to win after being forced to race without cover.
After being placed twice in six starts last season, McRae has been impressed with how he's come back.
"He's going really good and improving every time he goes out," McRae said.
"I haven't been able to drive him the way we want to his last couple of starts, as he's probably better with a sit driven quiet as he's got pretty good high speed, but he seems to be sticking pretty well too at the moment.
"The way the races are panning out he's just lobbing there but as he goes up through his grades he's going to be a nice horse to have tucked on the fence and sit and sprint."
There was plenty of tempo throughout the Walsh & Blair 3YO Pace (1740m) but Significant Laz ($10) was able to keep fighting to hold off Renrow Lad ($10) to win by a head in a good mile rate of 1:54.2.
It's something that surprised trainer Rod Woodhouse as well as his driver.
"It really impressed me today as I didn't know how strong he was," McRae said.
"Going forward he's certainly impressing me each time he steps up."
Significant Laz is now headed towards the Breeders Challenge Blue series.
McRae is eyeing off his biggest season yet.
The 25-year-old drove a personal best four winners at Riverina Paceway last week and has now won 36 races this season.
His best is 57 in 2022 but feels his strike rate is a lot better this time around.
"Trev (White) gives me a lot of support and all the other owners, breeders and trainers," McRae said.
"It's going well.
"My percentage is the best it has been at around 17 per cent so it's been a good season and hopefully we can top it."
While McRae came through the fall relatively well off, it wasn't the same case Young driver Tahlia Johnson.
She was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital after breaking her elbow when Sunnywithachance galloped and fell at the start.
McRae trailing behind on Jacks Up then had nowhere to go and also fell.
Jacks Up was stood down for 21 days after requiring treatment for a large laceration to the chest.
