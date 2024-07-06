Around the grounds live coverage: Weekend sports blog July 6-7

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
The NRLW trial between Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights takes centre stage in Wagga on Saturday. Learn everything you need to know about the event here.
In Group Nine, Kangaroos head to Gundagai for an important clash while Temora hosts Brothers and on Sunday Southcity are looking to hit back against Junee while Tumut are at home to Young.
Collingullie-Wagga hosting fourth-placed Coolamon shapes as the game of the round in the Riverina League.
Turvey Park will also be looking to get one back on Leeton-Whitton, while on Sunday Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong plays host to Wagga Tigers.
The Farrer League will see a rare Sunday game when The Rock-Yerong Creek look to make the most of same-day football and netball against Marrar at Victoria Park.
There's also some big games on Saturday with Temora looking to continue their hot form when they travel to take on East Wagga-Kooringal. North Wagga will also look to keep their finals hopes alive when they host Charles Sturt University.
Follow all the action below.
