Former footballer on drug deal charges, vape stores closed in police blitz

Police have arrested 22 people during a blitz targeting drugs, weapons, vapes and illegal tobacco, with a man who allegedly runs multiple vape Border stores among those charged.
Former footballer Jarrah Michael Maksymow was one of the people charged during Strike Force Cecum, which involved raids starting on Wednesday, July 3.
Maksymow was arrested at his Alldis Avenue, Lavington, home on Thursday after offering ice for sale.
The 32-year-old used his mobile phone to make two calls on May 29, offering small amounts of the drug for $150 each time.
Maksymow admitted to two drug supply charges in Albury Local Court and has been placed on a seven-month corrections order.
Maksymow's partner, Josie Maree Hancock, was also arrested and charged with seven counts of drug supply, ongoing drug supply, and possessing a prohibited drug.
She was fined $4400 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community work after facing court.
Officers raided multiple homes and businesses during the blitz and seized 95,250 cigarettes and 505 vapes worth more than $172,000, and $28,000 in cash alleged to be the proceeds of crime.
MDMA, marijuana and GHB have also been seized, with police pressing 46 charges as of Friday morning.
Multiple vape stores were closed as a result of the search warrants, including on Dean Street and AMP Lane.
Adam Kanjo, who allegedly runs five vape businesses, was charged with offences including tobacco possession, dealing with the proceeds of crime, directing the activity of a criminal group, weapon possession, and drug possession.
The 30-year-old faced Albury Local Court on Thursday and was bailed to return on August 13.
A person had to surrender $10,000 as a condition of bail, and Kanjo is banned from having more than one mobile phone or having any encrypted apps on the device.
He was also ordered to surrender his passport and must report to Albury police three times a week.
Family member Saf Kanjo faced the court on Friday, charged with knowingly directing the criminal activities of a group and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He was bailed to a Wodonga home and is banned from contacting Adam Kanjo, with similar bail conditions surrounding his phone use.
Other raids occurred at a unit on Thurgoona Street in Albury, with a 29-year-old charged with drug supply, and at a Union Road home in North Albury, where two men and two women were arrested.
One of the men, aged 45, was charged with drug and weapon possession after GHB, ice, marijuana, ecstasy and a Taser were allegedly recovered.
Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie said the investigation began in March and focused on drugs.
He said during the operation, it became apparent illegal tobacco and vapes were involved.
"We allege that those stores were involved in the illicit trade of tobacco substances - vapes, cigarettes, loose tobacco," he said of the businesses that were searched.
Detective Superintendent Beattie said vaping and illegal tobacco were a "really tricky" problem.
"It's something that's become a growing issue across Australia," he said.
"Certainly it's illegal for them to have illegal vapes.
"And whilst the laws are different in different states, in NSW it's illegal to trade them, which we allege they have been doing.
"What we are really focused on is the illegal distribution in the community."
Detective Superintendent Beattie said there were many examples of vehicles being found with large amounts of tobacco products between Victoria and NSW.
"The primary focus of this investigation was about the supply and distribution of prohibited drugs," he said.
"The vast majority of the people that are before the court are for that.
"It just so happens that whilst in the process of investigating that supply of prohibited drugs, we became aware of this supply of prohibited tobacco.
"It didn't start that way, but it certainly became part of it."
Superintendent Paul Smith said there were vape stores "right over the place" with police focusing on the sellers.
"Obviously the demand's there and there's money to be made," he said.
"Our issue is supply, people making money out of the supply of illegal products, or supplying them illegally.
"Those involved in illegal activity, and if that is the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes, expect to see the police and Health Department on your doorstep."
Superintendent Smith said members of the public were good at supplying information about illegal activities to police, and encouraged people to call their local station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
