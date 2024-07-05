Kemp backs Magpies depth to rise to another challenge against Marrar

THE Rock-Yerong Creek wingman Jordy Kemp has backed the Magpies' depth to rise to the challenge in Sunday's clash with Marrar.
The Magpies were hit hard by injury last week and have been hit with mixed news heading into the Farrer League's only Sunday home and away game of the season at Victoria Park.
TRYC key forward Dean Biermann is out for at least a month with his shoulder injury, while Magpies captain Curtis Steele (hamstring) and Jake Hindmarsh (knee) will also spend an extended period on the sidelines.
But the news is better for ruck Matt Parks, who has escaped any structural damage to his knee, while Cooper Diessel looks set to return from a calf complaint.
The Magpies have so far been able to overcome injuries, with their depth helping them to top spot on the ladder heading into round 13.
Kemp, who will play his 150th club game on Sunday, has backed the Magpies' depth to stand tall again.
"It definitely will (test our depth)," Kemp said.
"We like to test our depth as of lately but we've got plenty of boys that can come up and get the job done so we'll see what happens on Sunday."
Kemp, 27, is one of the locals in the Magpies' first grade team and takes great pride in reaching 150 games.
"I am (proud). It's a big achievement," he said.
"I love playing for the club so to get 150 games there is pretty special.
"I've missed a bit with injury and stuff so it took a while to get there but I got there."
With TRYC and Marrar boasting a spirited rivalry, Kemp is looking forward to another clash with the Bombers.
"I'm pretty excited, having my 150th against Marrar," he said.
"Every time we play them it's always a good, tight contest. Especially with our same-day footy, with all our juniors, it should shape up to be a pretty good game."
After three prior grand final defeats, Kemp was able to win his first senior premiership for TRYC last year.
He's happy with how they're tracking in their premiership defence.
"Pretty happy with how they're going," he said.
"Things seem to be working pretty well. We'll just keep showing up each week, working hard and keep trying to go a bit better."
Both teams have only named squads for Sunday's game given they both were due to train on Friday night.
The Bombers have ruled out Blake Walker (knee) but are yet to learn the extent of the injury, while his younger brother Caleb (hamstring) remains sidelined for another week.
Jordan Hedington is also out for the Bombers, but they welcome back Lachlan O'Callaghan.
TRYC prevailed by 11 points in a see-sawing encounter against Marrar earlier in the year.
