'I'm pretty keen for it': Griffith footballer selected for VAFA showcase

Griffith footballer Nick Conlan will play in one of the biggest games of his young career on Saturday as he takes part in the VAFA under 19 showcase.
Conlan made the move to Melbourne from the Swans over the off-season and linked up with VAFA club St Bernard's.
The young defender had an impressive start to the season in under 19's and he has since cemented his spot in the senior side.
His efforts haven't gone unnoticed as he will line-up on the half back flank for the North side in a clash that will showcase some of the best young talent in Victorian football.
Conlan was looking forward to the showcase game and said he was keen to display his talents on the big stage.
"I'm pretty keen for it and it should be a good game," Conlan said.
"It's all the top players so I'm quite nervous, but it should be really good fun."
The VAFA is one of the top leagues in Victoria and it has long been a proving ground for players who are wanting to make the step-up to state league footy.
Conlan said it's been a good challenge adapting to the standard of footy and he believes he's definitely taken steps forward in his development during his time in Melbourne.
"The blokes are really good there, 19's was good fun getting to play with my age," he said.
"Getting the call up was exciting, it's a big step up from home footy and 19's here as well.
"It was challenging at first, it still is challenging but I feel like I'm starting to get comfortable with it.
"I feel like I've improved a fair bit, especially with the training down here.
"It's improved my game a lot and I've also got more time because I'm not at school to work on it."
Making the move to the city can be a bit daunting, however Conlan said St Bernard's has made the move a bit easier for himself and close mate James Rogerson to transition to life in Melbourne.
"They've been good," he said.
"They got me a job and they've looked after me a heap a few of the blokes in the hierarchy there.
"It's also been easier with a mate that's playing at Bernard's from Griffith, it's been handy knowing a few people before I move there."
Nick's older brothers Jacob and Lucas made the move to Port Melbourne in the VFL over the off-season and the young defender also trained with the club over the pre-season in an attempt to earn a spot on their list.
Although he eventually missed out on a spot, Conlan believes the experience was a huge boost for his development.
"That was good, I felt like it really helped improve my game," he said.
"I still get down there as much as I can, but I'm trying more to focus on Bernard's and getting to know the blokes there so I can improve my game with the team I'm playing with."
St Bernard's senior coach Steve Alessio has been impressed with what he's seen from Conlan and said it was great to see him selected to play in the showcase game.
"It is the premier talent going around and I think he'll do really well in that," Alessio said.
"The fact he's been able to come and play senior footy already, he's used to the bigger bodies so hopefully at that under 19 level it will help him take the next step as well in that game."
Conlan has made five senior appearances so far for St Bernard's after making his debut against Old Brighton in late May.
The teenager made the step-up after some strong form at under 19's level and Alessio revealed it hasn't taken long for Conlan to make his mark at the club.
"The coaches of seniors, reserves, thirds and 19's, we are all constantly talking about all the players we have amongst the club," he said.
"Marcus Barham who is our under 19 coach was really glowing of his performances, it was the consistency that really impressed us.
"His defensive craft is really good, at stoppages and around the ground his ability to win the ball is great but also to understand where his man is and have that defensive side to his game is really good especially for a young bloke."
