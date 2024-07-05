'We believe we can get three on': Koschel, Henderson running together

A group of like-minded-people is how councillor Tim Koschel describes the independent group he is leading in the upcoming local government elections set for September.
The independent group of five - which includes Cr Koschel leading the ticket, first-time runner Allana Condron second, and current councillor Mick Henderson at three - announced their candidacy on Friday.
Cr Koschel, 44, works as a finance officer and if re-elected will sit his third term for Wagga City Council which he says will also be his last.
"We've put together a very strong team," he said.
The goal is that all three candidates will be voted in, with Cr Henderson's third-place positioning strategic.
"Last time Mick was able to achieve two and half quotas, I was able to achieve a quota, so between us we have three and a half quotas, so running together and putting Mick as number three, we believe we can get all three on," Cr Koschel said.
"With Allana sitting on two I believe we have some great potential of getting some new blood onto council as well.
"Allana just fitted in perfectly. Her passion and integrity is something you just can't fault, we want people that have lived in experiences, we want more females on council and we need more young people on council."
Despite running as a group, Cr Koschel said each candidate has their own goals and passions.
For Cr Koschel, the council's budget will be front of mind if he is given his seat back.
"You hear about roads, rates and rubbish all the time but we don't actually have the funds to do it, you have a look around at our roads at the moment, we have a $2 million backlog of maintenance on our roads alone, we have a $15 million a year maintenance budget allocated to it," he said.
"We can't afford the infrastructure that we've got to maintain let alone fix the issues that we've got at the moment, so making sure our finances are in order is a really big part that I'm working with at the moment just to maintain what we've got."
Cr Koschel said he is also passionate about inclusion and working with the community.
Miss Condron, 27, might be running for a position on council for the first time, but she does not come without experience.
While currently the people and culture manager at Hutcheon and Pearce's head office, Miss Condron previously worked for Wagga City Council.
"I'm really excited to contribute to something bigger," she said.
"I used to work for council and I have a general interest in the community and contributing to the community."
If elected, Miss Condron said she will first take the time to get to know what the community is looking for.
"I believe I am an open and honest community member and my experience with council in the past gives me an understanding of how council works, so I'm really looking forward to getting back into that space," she said.
Cr Henderson, 62, said his decision to run again stemmed from his dedication to see the pipeline finished at Lake Albert.
The Wagga Boat Club commodore said while Lake Albert is his passion, so is the city of Wagga, and there are a few things he will be pushing if re-elected.
"If I don't make it, I'll be very vocal on the outside," he said.
"I want to see a lot more done about duplicating the Gobba Bridge, the bypass, that's a big one, it's long-term, we can't keeping putting things like this off."
At number four on the ticket is returning candidate Chris Ingram, a small business owner of Ingram's Automotive, who sees the need for a push to improve efficiencies and cost control in local government.
Another of his motivations is to make the city more enjoyable for families, children and young residents.
Fifth on the ticket is returning candidate Jacinta Evans, who is well-known for her advocacy for the protection of Lake Albert's water quality and levels.
Miss Evans is Cr Henderson's daughter, but while they have the same blood running through their veins, they have different passions.
For Miss Evans, improving Wagga's public parks and playgrounds and improving roads and infrastructure is a big priority she hopes to shine a light on.
