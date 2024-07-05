'The reality of life has changed': 70-year-old church to hit market

While a hard decision to come to, the Uniting Church has decided to sell a 71-year-old church nestled on the outskirts of Wagga due to the lack of a congregation in its community.
The Scots Church at Mangoplah was built in 1953 by the Presbyterian Church and was part of The Rock Parish.
In 1977, as the Congregational, Methodist and Presbyterian churches joined together to form the Uniting Church, Scots Church became a Uniting Church, however it still formed part of The Rock Parish.
Riverina Regional Minister, Reverend Geoff Wellington said over the years numbers of attendees to the Scots Church had declined as travel to The Rock and Wagga became more accessible.
Reverend Wellington bought the Scots Church in Brucedale six years ago after is closure decades earlier and hopes that whoever buys the church in Mangoplah chooses to keep some of its character alive.
"We don't like closing congregations, however, the realities of life have changed," Reverend Wellington said.
"The space of going to church has become less of a thing that people do and it's much easier to travel now.
"There is no congregation there and people can travel very easily."
The Uniting Church Rock congregation, which the Scots Church belongs to, will look to sell the property to a buyer that will preserve the building and ensure its continued presence in Mangoplah.
"We can't control what people do with the property once they've purchased it but we wouldn't like to see someone pull it down," Reverend Wellington said.
"It has a story within our community.
"People might be able to work around it, to make it a useful building to them but maintain it's character to some degree.
"We give thanks to God for the faithful worship, witness and service of the people of Mangoplah.
"We pray that the building will continue to stand as a witness to the glory of God to those who live in Mangoplah and to those who travel by."
It has not yet been decided how the proceeds from the sale will be used.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.