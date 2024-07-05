The Daily Advertiser
'The reality of life has changed': 70-year-old church to hit market

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 5 2024 - 8:00pm
Riverina Regional Minister, Reverend Geoff Wellington, pictured at his home at Brucedale, is sad to see the Scots Church at Mangoplah on the market. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Riverina Regional Minister, Reverend Geoff Wellington, pictured at his home at Brucedale, is sad to see the Scots Church at Mangoplah on the market. Picture by Taylor Dodge

While a hard decision to come to, the Uniting Church has decided to sell a 71-year-old church nestled on the outskirts of Wagga due to the lack of a congregation in its community.

