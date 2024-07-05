Wagga in for an NRLW treat in trial game

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with the latest edition of our FootyHQ newsletter.
It's been a big week of news and there is still a big weekend ahead with some huge games of footy.
There is none bigger than the NRLW trial at Equex Centre on Saturday where Canberra Raiders play host to Newcastle Knights.
It's both clubs only pre-season hit-out and they will be looking to hit the season proper full of running, no doubt.
To be able to watch some of the world's best on your doorstep is a rarity in the country so footy fans would be encouraged to head along and watch the likes Tamika Upton, Zahara Temara and Grace Kemp up close and personal.
A congratulations goes out to Wagga's Corey Toole on his selection in the Australian's men's rugby sevens squad for the Paris Olympics this week.
The city is right behind you, Corey, and we'll be watching with pride.
