Let's make Wagga an annual thing: NRLW coaches

For the first time Wagga rugby league fans have watched the Canberra Raiders NRLW side in action locally, but head coach Darrin Borthwick hopes it isn't the last.
"Speaking to the Knights coach, he wants to make it an annual thing too, so whether we keep playing trial games here or if we look at bringing a round game here sometime in the future, that'd be terrific," Borthwick told Tahlia Sinclair after the big game on Saturday.
A man charged over an alleged assault in Wagga's suburbs that saw another man airlifted to Canberra must hand in his passport after being granted bail yesterday. The 33-year-old returns to court this week.
Finn Coleman caught up with the latest contingent to step out with their plans to contest the September council election. The ticket is led by Rory McKenzie and Finn has the rundown of their platform here.
It was an emotional night for the Wagga United faithful as they watched the side secure its first - and most unlikely - win of the season. At the bottom of the ladder going into round 10, United went head-to-head with the undefeated reigning premiers and walked off the pitch with a two-goal win.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.