What a weekend for the F words!
Yes, plural and no, not that one.
I'm talking about the footy and the festival - and the fantastic conditions the crowds were able to bask in yesterday on a glorious day out.
The NRLW crowd at Equex was a pure buzz, and if you didn't make it to the opening nights of Festival of W, then get your eyes around it.
Taylor Dodge was our roving reporter at both yesterday - alongside our snappers Tom Dennis and Bernard Humphreys - and Tahlia Sinclair had all the football fun covered.
Earlier in the week, there was a different celebration in Wagga, which Finn Coleman covered when he headed along to the Wagga Women's Shed's seventh birthday.
We all know how important community can be, particularly in tough times or periods of immense change, and how it can be a saviour.
While WWS president Lynette Rattenbury told the DA it's mainly a place for socialising, to the members - and there's a 70-year age gap between the youngest and the oldest - it has clearly been a salvation for some.
You'll find Finn's piece, and a few more you might have missed during the week, below.
Have a lovely Sunday.
Daisy Huntly - Deputy Editor, The Daily Advertiser
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.