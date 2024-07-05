The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'It ticks a lot of boxes off': Hoppers defender awarded first grade debut

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 5 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon teenager Lachie Higman will make his first grade debut on Saturday against Collingullie-Wagga at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Coolamon teenager Lachie Higman will make his first grade debut on Saturday against Collingullie-Wagga at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Coolamon defender Lachie Higman will tick a lot of boxes off on Saturday as he makes his first grade debut for the Hoppers against Collingullie-Wagga at Crossroads Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.