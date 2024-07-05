'It ticks a lot of boxes off': Hoppers defender awarded first grade debut

Coolamon defender Lachie Higman will tick a lot of boxes off on Saturday as he makes his first grade debut for the Hoppers against Collingullie-Wagga at Crossroads Oval.
A Coolamon local, Higman has played the majority of his footy in the green and white over his journey and said he was excited to be given the opportunity to make his senior debut for his home club.
"It's something I've been working towards for a good while now," Higman said.
"To be able to be given the opportunity to be running out on Saturday with the Coolamon first grade side, it's something that I've always wanted to do.
"To be able to do it ticks a lot of boxes off."
The Hoppers junior has been a loyal clubman for a number of years and he revealed that he knocked back rival offers over the pre-season as he wanted to be able to crack the Coolamon senior side.
"I permitted for Marrar last year and I had clubs wanting me to come and play first grade footy in the Farrer League," he said.
"But I said I've been playing for Coolamon since I was a little fella and playing first grade footy for Coolamon is something I've always wanted to do.
"A couple of years ago in under 17's, I was half the size and I was playing forward pocket and not getting much game time.
"To be honest I thought I'd never play first grade footy, so to be able to learn and bounce off other blokes to get an understanding of what first grade footy is like has been really good."
The 18-year-old has played eight games of reserve grade this year for the Hoppers and he revealed he had a bit of slow start due to an injury during the pre-season.
"It's my first year of ressies this year and I didn't have much of a pre-season," he said.
"I had stress fractures in my back from cricket, so I was out for most of pre-season and I missed the last four games of cricket.
"To be able to get my body right and be fit and able to play first grade footy it's been good.
"At the start of the year I was a little bit shaky because I didn't have much of a pre-season.
"It does take a bit to get used to, going from 17's to second grade where you've got blokes that are twice the age of some of the under 17's boys.
"I've been playing off a half back flank which is where I really like to play, but I've also played a little bit of on-ball through the start of the season.
"It has been good to get some form and really be rewarded for my hard work and form I've been in."
Higman will start on the bench against the Demons and he's expecting to spend the majority of his time down back for the Hoppers.
The teenager will be in for a learning experience against one of the premier sides in the competition and Higman revealed he's looking forward to the challenge.
"To be playing first grade this game is going to be huge," he said.
"They're a really good side and they're a good chance of winning it.
"It doesn't matter who I'll be playing on, I know that I'll be playing on someone that knows how to play footy.
"I'll just be following them around and bouncing off them to learn and better my game which will be really good."
There's been a number of young Hoppers making appearances in first grade this season and Higman said he was looking forward to running out with some familiar faces on Saturday.
"I've played a fair bit of footy with some of the boys that are playing first grade now," he said.
"Josh Allen, he's a year younger than me but I've played footy with him for a long time.
"Ned Holden, I've played all of 17's last year with him and I played juniors with him.
"Then Lachy Moore, I've played 17's with him and he's someone that's really improved his game and shown what he's capable of."
