All ready for kick-off

Footy fever has turned up another notch for the weekend. The Raiders arrived in Wagga yesterday and spent time with the next generation of footballers, taking top level rugby league to the city's school-aged fields.
The Canberra NRLW side runs out against Newcastle for a trial at Equex this afternoon, with Riverina's rising stars in the curtain-raiser.
There is no crystal ball that tells us what the next Wagga City Council looks like, but with the September 14 election getting closer more candidates are cropping up.
Two incumbent councillors have launched their bid for re-election with a big ambition to get three of their ticket onto the next council. Taylor Dodge has the low-down on who Tim Koschel and Mick Henderson have along for the 2024 election ride.
It's been a big week in the Wagga Supreme Court, which yesterday heard vanished teen Amber Haigh was "like a child revealing a secret" when she told a social worker of her relationship with murder-accused Robert Geeves. Andrew Mangelsdorf has filed on the proceedings all week - here's the latest from the courtroom.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
