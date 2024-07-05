Canberra Raiders inspiring Wagga schoolgirls ahead of NRLW trial

Growing up, Zahara Temara never had the opportunity to see girls like herself playing rugby league but hopes Canberra's NRLW presence in Wagga continues to change that.
The Raiders held a special schoolgirls clinic at Bolton Park in the lead up to their pre-season trial game against Newcastle at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Raiders NRLW captain was thrilled to see so many make the most of their chance.
"When I was younger I never got to see women play rugby league on TV, I definitely aspired to be a rugby league player although I was watching men," Temara said.
"It wasn't a thing for me and while I was lucky enough I did get the opportunity, and opportunities did happen really fast for me, with girls now they are able to watch us or watch whatever they want, rugby (league), rugby union, (rugby) sevens and see women figures playing sport they definitely can become whoever they want to be."
Temara believes sessions like Friday's are a great way to get more girls interested in rugby league.
"I wish I had these sorts of opportunities when I was younger, it definitely sets you up for when you are older and when you play rugby league, if they chose to," she said.
"I know for sure when I was coming through the ranks I had a lot more opportunities than girls before my time so I'm definitely grateful and really pushing and hoping these girls in the future aspire to be like us and better."
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick is no stranger to the region with the club holding pre-season clinics since their introduction to the NRLW last year.
Junee's Elise Smith and Leeton's Ua Ravu made their way from the sessions to being part of their inaugural season.
Group Nine have introduced women's tackle this season, with the junior league expanding to two age groups and Borthwick feels it will only help talent in the region develop their skills and increase their opportunities in the sport.
"The region is healthy, we've got a lot of players coming from this area that want to play for the Raiders and we're excited about that," Borthwick said.
"They are seeing these girls and are inspired to be like them.
"For us to have the opportunity for us to come here and have the girls run through some drills and meet some of the younger girls that are coming through is terrific.
"They can wear a Raiders jersey and play women's rugby league at the highest level so we're really excited about it."
Canberra have found two new fans in Henschke Primary School students Aleera Hillier and Allie Slorach.
Both enjoyed being able to get a taste of rugby league alongside the NRLW players.
"It's fun and exciting and good to learn new things," Allie said.
Both would love to be in attendance on Saturday but while Allie's heading down to Melbourne however Aleera remains a chance.
"I'm playing netball tomorrow but I'll see if I can go to the game now," Aleera said.
Smith will miss the pre-season trial through injury but the club's Origin players Temara, Sophie Holyman and Grace Kemp will line up.
1 Apii Nicholls, 2 Madison Bartlett, 3 Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4 Mackenzie Wiki, 5 Shakiah Tungai, 6 Zahara Temara, 7 Ash Quinlan, 8 Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9 Chanté Temara, 10 Sophie Holyman, 11 Tatiana Finau, 12 Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13 Simaima Taufa, 14 Emma Barnes, 15 Grace Kemp, 16 Kerehitina Matua, 17 Jaida Faleono, 18 Alanna Dummett, 19 Georgia Willey, 20 Ua Ravu, 21 Ella Ryan, 22 Claudia Finau, 23 Felice Quinlan, 25 Marley Cardwell, 26 Crystal Papalii
