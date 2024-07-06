Through the pages of city's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
St Michaels Regional High School senior debating team, Justin Huntsdale, Charles Marchant, Andrew Johnstone and Shaun Ellis took out the inter-zone final in the Commonwealth Bank statewide debating competition.
South Wagga Rotarians Norma Tickle and Max McLoughlin were presented with Paul Harris Fellow Awards by Rotary District Governor, Peter Walsh at the club's annual changeover dinner.
Adrian Herrick, proprietor, of The Roundabout Store, has been forced to close the store which has served many generations of Wagga on the corner of Best and Forsyth Streets.
Irwin Richter is coordinating a history of the Uranquinty Migrant Hospital to be published in conjunction with a reunion being planned by Wagga City Council and the Uranquinty Progress Association.
Member for Riverina Kay Hull officially opened the Wesfarmers Dalgety's biggest branch in Australia, located in Moorong Street, Wagga.
More than 100 military personnel at Kapooka army and Forest Hill air force bases are expected to be replaced by civilian contractors by the end of the year.
Ron and Beryl Harrison celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Wagga Rules Club.
Wagga Commercial Club is spending $50,000 on a refurbishment to improve its appeal to younger members.
Virley Dunning won first prize in an Australia-wide literary competition run by the Henry Lawson Society.
Father Wilf Plunkett is recuperating at Calvary Hospital after undergoing heart bypass and micro-valve repair surgery at St Vincents Hospital in Sydney.
Manager of the CSU Publications Office and Division of Marketing and Communications at Wagga, Pat Kelly has retired after 27 years working at Charles Sturt University.
Kapooka Kindergarten students and their parents have been busy packing and delivering 700 cheesecakes during their annual fundraiser.
Castles Hardware are advertising sensational Gun Values including a Stirling deluxe, .22 auto 15 shot rifle for $45.
Wagga City Council has lifted the price of gas for city and fringe consumers by an average of 17 per cent which is a total rise of 27 per cent in gas charges in the past nine months.
Mr CS Krummel, Wagga City Gasworks engineer-manager has been appointed to a special state government committee established to boost supplies of liquified petroleum gas in country areas.
Five of 11 Rural Youth State awards announced at their annual conference in Nowra have gone to members of clubs in the Riverina with the top award, the Rural Bank's $1000 Star Award being won by Gregadoo Rural Youth member, Helen Doyle.
Seventeen-year-old Helen Robertson of Mangoplah was named Riverina Debutante of the Year at the annual ball held at the Police Boys Club.
John Hepburn and John Lovett, founders of the Wagga firm of Hepburn and Lovett have retired, and the business has been taken over by four employees, Norm Mowsar, Barry Day, Ricky Nosworthy and Joe O'Connor.
Mayor Ald Morris Gissing, Wagga Rugby League president, Mr Arthur Dixon and Riverina Division president Mr Johnno Johnson met Riverina players before their match against a visiting Great Britain team at Weissel Oval.
A section of Hoyts Plaza Theatre will begin its new role as a ballroom and reception hall with the Loretto Home of Compassion Ball next Friday night.
Wagga Chamber of Commerce is organising a two-day seminar called "Riverina 1984" which will explore where authorities think the Riverina is headed in the next 10 years.
To reduce the problem of "straying dogs", Wagga City Council has equipped its impounding officer, Mr R Makepeace, with approved tranquilliser equipment and installed a two-way radio into his van.
