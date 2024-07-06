The Daily Advertiser
Through the pages of city's past

July 6 2024 - 12:04pm
The first Coles store in Wagga, which opened in 1936 in Fitzmaurice Street. Supplied picture (CSU Regional Archives RW1574.84)
Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

