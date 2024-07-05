The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'We can definitely win gold': Toole leaves for Paris with one goal in mind

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 5 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Corey Toole left for Paris on Friday to be part of the Australian men's rugby sevens squads for the Olympic Games. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Wagga's Corey Toole left for Paris on Friday to be part of the Australian men's rugby sevens squads for the Olympic Games. Picture by Keegan Carroll

WAGGA rugby star Corey Toole has declared he will be out to do the city proud when he takes to his first Olympic Games in Paris later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.