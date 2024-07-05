'We can definitely win gold': Toole leaves for Paris with one goal in mind

WAGGA rugby star Corey Toole has declared he will be out to do the city proud when he takes to his first Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
Toole flew out for Paris on Friday with the goal of winning a gold medal as part of the Australian men's rugby sevens squad.
The former Mater Dei Catholic College graduate will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Alicia Quirk, who became the city's first Olympic gold medallist with gold in the women's rugby sevens at Rio in 2016.
Toole made a name for himself in rugby sevens and had established himself as one of the most dynamic players in the world before leaving the shortened format for ACT Brumbies two years ago.
After starring in his second Super Rugby season that only finished last month, Toole accepted an invitation to make a brief return to sevens for Australia's Olympic campaign.
The 24-year-old can't wait.
"It's pretty crazy. I was only playing Super Rugby three weeks ago, I got a phone call from the sevens coach saying he's pretty keen to take me along to Paris," Toole explained.
"I'm pretty excited, I can't wait.
"Ever since I left the sevens in 2022, I've always had it in the back of my mind that it could be a possibility if I was chosen. It's all pretty surreal that it's happening now.
"I've only been training with the team for a couple of weeks now but it's quite a surreal feeling and I can't wait to get over there."
Toole guided Australia to the world championship in 2021-22. They are fourth in this year's standings.
But with Toole and the Sydney Roosters-bound Mark Nawaqantiwase returning to sevens for the Olympic campaign, the former Wagga Waratah is aiming high.
"I reckon we can definitely win a gold over there," Toole said.
"We've got a good pool, we've got Kenya, Samoa and Argentina so it's a good opportunity there to go well in the pool stages and anything can happen in the finals but I've got full confidence that we can come away with the gold."
Toole says it is a dream come true to represent Australia at an Olympics.
"When I was younger, I think every kid wants to go to the Olympics and that was like me, probably more so for athletics but you start to realise you're never going to make it in athletics when you're my height," he said.
"To be able to go to the Olympics when you probably realise I was never going to unless it was through rugby sevens. When I found out that came into the Olympics, was it in 2016 in Rio, I started to think it could be a possibility so it's pretty wild now."
Toole's mother Lisy and his partner will travel to Paris to watch him in action.
He hopes to do his family, friends and Wagga proud.
"I've got a lot of friends and family from Wagga that have sent me a lot of messages and given a lot of support to me so hopefully I can do them proud and perform well over there," he said.
While the Olympics is his main focus, Toole also has the possibility of a Wallabies debut to follow shortly afterwards.
"Hopefully. I think the Rugby Championship squad gets named at the end of July so that could be a possibility but I'll just focus on the Olympics for now and see what happens after that," he said.
The men's rugby sevens runs from July 24-27.
