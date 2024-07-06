What a Lockhart novelist discovered about her family when tracing her roots

A love of history has led Sylvia Mulholland to discover something she never knew about her family as she sat down to write her newest novel.
"My great-grandfather Charles apparently built several houses in Wagga, we found another house that I wasn't aware of," Ms Mulholland said.
"He built a house on the corner of Collins and Coleman Street in Wagga and it's still there, but they ripped off the verandas and turned it into flats ... but the basis of it is still there."
The Pioneer Chronicles is a historical novel based off facts and research relating to her family's beginnings.
"You can't get away from history you know, it's part of everything," she said.
"I went right back to 1833 when my family, my great great grandfather came out here, they were free-settlers from Ireland.
"I researched what it was like in Ireland, what it was like on the ship on the way out here, what it was like in Sydney when they first arrived."
Ms Mulholland's family, the Nixons, moved to the Wagga area in 1843 and settled at Gregadoo. The oldest son Robert built a flour mill adjacent to the Wollundry Lagoon and the youngest son John produced the first bottle of wine in the area.
Sylvia's grandfather Bartle Nixon became a gardener in Wagga, with the house he built in 1910 on Gardiner Street in North Wagga on the front cover the book.
Her father, Henry Arthur Nixon, became a businessman and established Nixon's Engineering after he returned from World War II.
"They built a house in North Wagga and they said it would never flood again because the Snowy Scheme would hold back the water," Ms Mulholland said.
"They were there for 18 months before the first flood, my mother was devastated.
"My father had actually gone back to market gardening like his father ... so he went over to town and he got his old job back, which was a fitter and turner, and he never looked back."
Despite having lots of her family history written down, Ms Mulholland rues the missed chance to ask more from her parents when she was younger.
"My mum had a very good memory and there were things I should have asked her, but I never thought of it at the time," she said.
"Looking back I thought 'hmm, I should have asked.'"
Ms Mulholland is holding a launch for The Pioneer Chronicles on July 17 at the Wagga Family History Society.
"I've invited a few people who are friends... my sister and brother I would think, my sons probably won't go, they'll be too busy," she said.
"I'll just give them a book."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.