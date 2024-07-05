Regional health issues and industry innovation discussed at inaugural forum

Ideas and innovation were on the agenda at a health industry conference in Wagga, as health professionals addressed the issues plaguing the sector on Friday.
Over 130 health personnel from across the state were registered for the inaugural Regional Health Innovation Showcase put on by Business NSW and the Murrumbidgee Health and Knowledge Precinct at the CSU Playhouse on July 5.
Serena Hardwick from Business NSW and says it is a great opportunity to show the research capabilities the Riverina has with the rest of the state.
"The health sector plays a huge role in us attracting workforce, but it also is a very large growing sector in our region," Ms Hardwick said.
"This is also something that we get to spread across the state, because there is some great pilot projects happening here and that's something that can be rolled out across the state."
Health and Knowledge Precinct manager Melanie Reeves said while the forum is highlighted as a networking event, they will be addressing issues like staff shortages and retention in the health industry at the conference.
"That's why the whole precinct opportunity came about," Ms Reeves said.
"We're looking at different ways of how we can solve solutions, so looking at the whole of health, looking at different ways that we can bring providers to the table and support our GPs, our hospitals and also our primary care providers.
"It's also about retaining our staff and working out what their career looks like to them and supporting them through that journey, whether it be clinical trials, research, education, training our staff or looking at professional development opportunities."
Professor of Practice at UNSW Victor Dominello was a keynote speaker for the event, the former NSW Minister for Customer Service seeing the forum a way to invite collaboration in the health industry.
"Creating a culture of innovation will absolutely make sure that you optimise your chances of keeping talent here and attracting new talent," Mr Dominello said.
"If we can distribute knowledge, distribute information into regions, you can actually create resilience in a state and in a country, so having precincts like this will attract more talent into the regions.
"We need to start scratching out head a bit more and be innovative to make sure that we can continue on our path to prosperity."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.