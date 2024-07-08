Emergency response team flagged for The Rock, but no talk of chopper base

Calls to create an ambulance station near The Rock have been met with an alternative to help with any emergencies in the area before services arrive, community leaders say.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr and Lockhart Shire's mayor are both of the understanding a community emergency response team (CERT) will be developed for the village, rather than a permanent paramedic base as campaigned for by residents and councillors.
It comes after two trucks collided on the Olympic Highway just north of The Rock last week, with ambulance services having to travel from Wagga and Lockhart to attend the July 2 incident.
Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon has previously raised the issue of not having an ambulance station in The Rock, saying it is a worry there isn't a station closer to town, while former mayor Peter Yates and the police and community consultation group last year recommended the council lobby for state funding to establish one.
"You're servicing the two biggest areas in, probably regional NSW between Albury and Wagga and really I don't think there's an ambulance station between them," Cr Verdon said.
"If you've got all the ambulances lined up at the Wagga Base Hospital, it's not always easy to get one."
Cr Verdon approached Dr McGirr around three months ago to talk about getting an ambulance station created at The Rock, with the Member for Wagga taking the concerns to the NSW government.
Dr McGirr said regional health minister Ryan Park has indicated the government was going to develop a community emergency response team (CERT) in The Rock, as the town doesn't qualify to have an ambulance station.
A CERT is comprised of ambulance trained volunteers who undergo a nine month training program with local paramedic crews, with the teams aimed at assisting small regional communities across the state.
Howlong became the third town in NSW to receive a CERT in October last year after two years of planning, with NSW Ambulance providing well-being assistance, protective equipment, uniforms and a vehicle to transport members to emergencies quickly.
The minister and NSW Ambulance were contacted by The Daily Advertiser but did not provide comment prior to deadline.
However, the MP believes a CERT is a positive sign for the area, and could be the first steps in getting an ambulance base established at The Rock in the future.
"It's certainly an enhancement to what's there at the moment," Dr McGirr said.
"The model is volunteer-run and they're provided with the equipment and support that they need.
"It will require community consultation which we would expect to happen, if it's not already begun, we'd expect to happen in the next few months."
Cr Verdon agrees this is a good sign for The Rock, but is yet to see any further movement from the NSW government on the matter.
"We are now waiting for some contact from the [health] department to say that they were going to come down and identify some potential members and organise some training," he said.
The two men involved in Tuesday's crash had to be airlifted to Canberra Hospital, however the rescue helicopters responded from Canberra and Orange to attend the scene.
Dr McGirr said there is a helicopter pad at Wagga Base Hospital, but more needs to be considered before creating a base for air ambulance services in the region.
"To establish a [helicopter] base like that you've obviously got to have the helicopters, the pilots, the mechanics around the base... then you've also got to have the retrieval consultants that operate the ambulance plus the paramedics," Dr McGirr said.
"If you're going to commit to establishing another base, you'd want to make sure you were going to get very much better response times.
"It's not like you click your fingers and it goes, the flight time is actually a relatively small proponent of the total response time."
SES Unit Commander at The Rock Tony McPhail responded to last week's crash and believes having an ambulance based closer to town would help their operations and benefit the local community in a big way.
"Having prompt access to emergency medical help, whether if be from car accidents, industrial accidents, injuries, climbing the rock or just plain medical illnesses that require urgent treatment," Mr McPhail said.
"All of our members are first aid and advanced first aid trained, but having that extra specialist equipment and access to prompt medical would benefit greatly."
