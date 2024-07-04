Lib temporarily locked out of party

A witness in the Amber Haigh murder trial returned to the stand for the second day running yesterday. The early childhood nurse was "alarmed" at hearing of an incident where a previous partner of murder-accused Robert Samuel Geeves was shot, she told the Wagga Supreme Court. Andrew Mangelsdorf has the latest from the trial of Robert and Anne Geeves.
A top Wagga Liberal has been suspended from the party, but it won't stop him from running for council while vowing to keep party politics out. Finn Coleman has more on this in this morning's mix of stories.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to a horror truck crash on the Olympic Highway on Wednesday to come forward. The two drivers were in serious and critical conditions when they were airlifted from The Rock and taken straight to Canberra Hospital, Taylor Dodge reports.
Meanwhile, Courtney Rees has this story on how a decision to play third grade after the opposition forfeited in both first and second grades could prove costly for a Wagga City star.
All eyes in Wagga are on NRLW this weekend, and if you haven't caught Tahlia Sinclair's guide to everything you need to know about game day, it's not too late.
Meanwhile, there's another big game happening that will have plenty of locals interested - Wagga's Biola Dawa will debut for Australia when the Wallaroos clash with Fijiana in Sydney tomorrow.
Here's to Friday!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.