Herring returns for Gundagai just in time to tackle former club

Will Herring has timed his return just right to take on former club Kangaroos.
Herring will line up at five-eighth for Gundagai after missing their last two games with a hamstring issue.
With the Tigers coming off the bye, Herring's return is a big boost for the side struggling with a mounting injury list.
He's looking forward to getting back out there for the clash at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Especially after having to sit out last season after not being released by Kangaroos.
The 25-year-old is enjoying being back on the field this season.
"I've loved every minute of it," Herring said.
"With Gundagai being my home town it's always good to play for them and good to play with a few of my mates."
The Wagga-based Herring initially made the switch to Kangaroos for the 2022 season.
However he was unable to gain a release last season after signing a two-year deal with the club.
Instead he elected to sit it out but has enjoyed being part of a more successful Tigers line up this season.
"It's been really good and we're obviously sitting in a pretty good position on the ladder halfway through the season," he said.
"Especially considering all the injuries we've had, but just like any other team you have to put up with that and keep moving forward.
"I've been pretty happy with the way we have been playing, I know we can play better but it's good to be sitting where we are on the ladder at the moment."
Gundagai are in third, one point ahead of Kangaroos.
The chance to give themselves a little breathing space only adds to the importance of the clash.
"It was the same against Southcity but we couldn't get there, so I think it will be a really good game," Herring said.
"Obviously they are a very quality side so it will be a good test for us but hopefully we can come away with the two points and get a bit ahead on the ladder."
Kangaroos took a 24-10 win when the two sides met in round three.
Herring is looking to square the ledger and despite how his time finished with the club doesn't want to treat the game any differently.
"It would be pretty good at Anzac Park to get one back on them," he said.
"It's just another game of footy, I'm not really petty or anything like that.
"It would be great to win and hopefully we can get it done as it would just be the icing on the cake for me."
Kangaroos are looking to make it four straight wins while Gundagai hit back from their loss to Southcity to take victory over Albury leading into the bye.
Herring believes playing smart footy will be the key.
"We just have to play smart," he said.
"We've been just scrapping through games this year so we obviously need to be better and we know that.
"We know we can play a lot better football than we have been so hopefully we can put together a whole 80-minute performance as we are definitely fit enough.
"It's all up to us but we will see how we go."
