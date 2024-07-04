Dawa named to make Wallaroos debut as part of strong SIRU contingent

Wagga's Biola Dawa will be one of four debutantes for the Wallaroos on Saturday.
Dawa will start on the wing for her Australian debut in their clash with Fijiana in Sydney.
She comes into the starting team after an injury to Maya Stewart.
It's part of the big rise for the 23-year-old, who suffered a serious leg injury in 2020 after joining the ACT Brumbies Super W the year earlier.
However she's been a mainstay on the squad since her return in 2022 and was named in the initial Wallaroos squad in April.
Dawa is joined by two other Southern Inland products in the starting side with Tumut's Piper Duck named at number eight while Leeton's Cecilia Smith is at outside centre.
The Test match is part of a double leader with the Wallabies to also tackle Wales in Sydney on Saturday.
Another Southern Inland product is in line to his debut with Leeton's Dylan Pietsch named on the bench for the clash.
It comes just one day after Wagga's Corey Toole and Batlow's Sharni Smale (nee Williams) were named in Australia's rugby sevens squads for the Olympics.
