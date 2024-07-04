The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dawa named to make Wallaroos debut as part of strong SIRU contingent

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 5 2024 - 1:35pm, first published July 4 2024 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reddies product Biola Dawa has been named to make her debut for the Wallaroos on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Reddies product Biola Dawa has been named to make her debut for the Wallaroos on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's Biola Dawa will be one of four debutantes for the Wallaroos on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.