Judiciary-bound star's season in doubt after referee contact citation

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 5 2024 - 1:35pm, first published July 4 2024 - 4:00pm
Noa Rabici will face the Southern Inland judiciary next week after being charged with making contact with a referee.
Wagga City forward Noa Rabici is facing the threat of a lengthy ban after being cited by the Southern Inland Rugby Referee Association (SIRRA) after an on-field collision with one of their own.

