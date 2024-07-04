Judiciary-bound star's season in doubt after referee contact citation

Wagga City forward Noa Rabici is facing the threat of a lengthy ban after being cited by the Southern Inland Rugby Referee Association (SIRRA) after an on-field collision with one of their own.
After taking time to assess the situation, SIRRA elected to go through with a citation after an incident in the third grade game between Wagga City and Hay at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It is alleged Rabici made intentional contact with referee Troy Pietsch after a line out during the game and he has been charged under rule 9.28, which relates to player conduct towards match officials.
Charges under 9.28 range from disrespecting or verbally abusing referees to threatening, making physical contact with or physically abusing an official, and carry escalating penalties.
The Daily Advertiser understands Rugby Australia have become involved in the matter and there is a serious push for the highest charge - for physically abusing a match official - to be explored.
Rabici, who won a Bill Castle Medal in 2018, is a premiership player with both Leeton and Wagga City.
He played first grade the week prior however the decision to play third grade after Leeton forfeited in both first and second grades could prove costly.
A hearing was initially set to be heard on Wednesday night but with but a general bye in Southern Inland it was deferred until next week.
If found guilty, Rabici could miss the remainder of the season with six weeks the minimum starting point in the penalty guidelines for a player making physical contact with a match official. There are only six weeks left in the season.
It doubles to 12 weeks for a mid-range offence with the maximum penalty of 52 weeks.
The starting point for a low-end physical abuse offence is 24 weeks, mid-range is 48 weeks with the maximum of a lifetime ban.
Wagga City president Dan Ribot, who was playing the game, believes the incident is out of character.
"I didn't see it live but from what I know of Noa I think it's uncharacteristic of him to intentionally make contact with the referee," Ribot said.
Ribot believes Pietsch was standing too far back from the line out which resulted in Rabici, who was in the defensive line, bumping into him when both were watching the ball being spread across the field.
"Noa has played at a pretty high level for a very long time now and it's clear from the footage he was tracking the 10 with the ball and at the moment of impact it's clear from Troy's statement and clear from the footage that Troy and Noa were both looking at the ball," Ribot said.
"It doesn't matter what sport you play, if you have two people looking at a ball and they are moving towards each other there's a good chance they are going to run into each other.
"I don't think there's much in it."
Ribot feels Rabici is embarrassed by the incident and remains apologetic.
It is the second time the citing commissioner has been called upon in the last month.
However this citation was received prior to the 48-hour deadline, unlike a previous citing earlier this season.
